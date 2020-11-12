More Firings At DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 12th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the many redundancies at DC Comics and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: DC Bloodbath – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…
- DC Comics Bloodbath Part II – More Senior DC Staffers Laid Off
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
- The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Rep Justifies The Child's Season 2 Appetite
- The Proud Boys Use DC Comics Logo For Washington Protests This Weekend
- Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
- Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
- The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
- Aeroblast Lugia Raid Hour is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story S10: Ryan Murphy's Teaser Has Quite a Bite There
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Emma Kubert – Her Moment Is Now – Foundlings And Inkblot, Previewed
- Making Another Deal With The Devil In Amazing Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Power Rangers #1 Sells Out 88,000 Print Run, Goes To Second Printing
- Diamond Cancels Comic Defense System Brand In Favour Of ComiCare
- What Is Hank McCoy Planning For The Scarlet Witch?
- Wolverine Makes All The Worst Moves In This Week's X Of Swords Comics
- DC Issues One-Per-Store Edition Of Catalogue For Local Comic Shop Day
- V For Vendetta Gets Its First Black Label Edition
- James Tynion IV's Razorblades Available In The UK – Forbidden Planet
One year ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenous…
And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.
- Kevin Feige Responds to Scorsese – "We Killed Half Our Characters at the End of a Movie"
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" [REVIEW]
- Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – Matthew Morrison's Tragic Reveal [VIDEO]
- History of the Marvel Universe #5 Enters the Bendis Years [Preview]
- How Will Spider-Man and Black Cat Consummate Their Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1 [Preview]
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo Working Together Again – But Not at DC Comics?
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
- Loot Crate Brings Back the Hydra T-Shirt Controversy?
Two years ago, Cosplay mattered
And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.
- Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
- Jeff Lemire on Quitting Work-For-Hire Like The Terrifics – Aside from a Certain Black Label Project
- DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
- Bandai Namco Reveal More Characters at XO18 for Jump Force
- George R. R. Martin has Been "Struggling" With Winds of Winter for Years
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- The Strange Story of Misty and Gothic for Girls in British Comics, Zoom, 7-8.30pm GMT, hosted by The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies and Julia Round
- Barbican Comic Forum / Which comics give you joy? An informal group dedicated to the understanding and enjoyment of the multifaceted medium of comic books and graphic novels. Make friends, converse, get recommendations and choose from a wide selection of books to borrow and take home. From novices to fanatics: open to all. 5.30-7.3-pm GMT.
- FRAME Prague Comics Art Festival
- Santa Cruz Cómic 2020, Online.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion
- Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.
- Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics
- Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.
- Nick Defina, founder of Septagon Studios.
- Cartoonist Eric Orchard.
