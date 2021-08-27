Pokémon GO Battle Night in The Daily LITG, 27th August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
LITG one year ago, Supernatural, Walking Dead, Three Jokers
LITG two years ago, Hulking, DC Gossip
Still talking Supernatural…
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Denis Kitchen, of Kitchen Sink Press and founder of the CBLDF.
- F.J. DeSanto, writer of Failsafe, Cyborg 009, The Spirit and Insurgent.
- Mark L Miller writer of Gravetrancers, Pirouette
- Jaimel Hemphill, editor-in-chief of NPC
- Anthony Del Col, co-creator of Kill Shakespeare
- Phillip Hester, writer/artist on Swamp Thing, Green Arrow, Clerks, Black Terror, Wonder Woman
- Rick Parker, artist on Beavis & Butthead and creator of Deadboy.
- Wendy Snow-Lang, artist on Night's Children
- Bob Garcia, of First Comics
