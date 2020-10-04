Still Cobra Kai Vs Darth Maul – The Daily LITG, 5th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Pokémon GO, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
- The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
Just in case you wanted to read more about the actual comics.
- 14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020
- A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away
- Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay
- Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
- Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels
One year ago, it was DC Timeline
They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
- James Gunn Fires Back at Martin Scorsese for Trashing Marvel Movies
- Donny Cates Takes Over Thor in 2020 with Nic Klein and Matt Wilson
- Chris Claremont in Talks with Marvel About New X-Men Project with Salvador Larroca
- Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
- Marvel Creative Ch-Ch-Changes to Tony Stark: Iron Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Sword Master, Captain America and Loki
- Ah, DC Comics, So This is What 5G is Then…
- Al Ewing and Juann Cabal Launch New Guardians of the Galaxy Team in January
- Sorry Todd Phillips But Woke Culture Didn't Kill Comedy
- The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC (UPDATE)
- "Reprisal": Abigail Spencer Thrills As "Timeless" Femme Fatale [TRAILER]
- Tom King Drops Double Figure F-Bombs at the DC Nation Panel at #NYCC
- Noir Spider-Man Teams Up With Spider-Ham In Iron Studios Statue
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam & Dean vs… Daddy Issues! [Preview]
- Even More Dial H for Hero and Wonder Twins to Look Forward to – and a Crossover With Young Justice
- Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods Debut Iron Man 2020 with Arno Stark
- Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti Launch 4-Issue Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey at DC Black Label
- A New Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz, Darth Vader #1 by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco from Marvel, Set After Empire Strikes Back
- Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, Well-Bee Create Earth X Prequel, Marvels X
- Felicia Day Compares Herself to Herpes, Fungus and Glitter – Welcome to New York Comic Con #NYCC
- "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- Marvel Comics Adds More Pages to A Bunch of Collections – And Switches Some Around
- Terrific Production LLC Wages War on Comics Establishment
- DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
- Will Marvel Announce a Chris Claremont X-Men Comic on Saturday at NYCC?
- Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
- Marvel Cancels Orders For Stuart Immonen Monograph
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo 2020, 2-8pm EDT
- Shoff Promotions Comic Book Show, Annandale Va. Fire House Expo Hall, 7128 Columbia Pike 22003, 10am – 3pm EDT
- Comic Con Vesoul, guest Mike Garcia Parc Des Expositions, Vesoul, France.
- Cleveland Comic Book & Nostalgia Festival, DoubleTree by Hilton Cleveland-Westlake
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Atom Freeman, comics PR
- Pop Mhan, co-creator of Spyboy.
- Graeme McMillan, founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR.
- Jeff Nicholson, creator of Ultra Klutz, Through the Habitrails, Father & Son, and Colonia.
