This Is How The Year Ends – The Daily LITG, 31st December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Daily LITG: Cthulhu came to Marvel – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

  1. Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
  2. Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
  3. Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
  4. An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
  5. Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Talks Reunion with Karate Kid II Co-Stars
  6. Chris Pine Knows the Rogue Squadron Story and Says It's "Really Great"
  7. Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
  8. Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
  9. [SPOILERS] Pixar Toyed With a Much Darker Ending for Soul
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Can Burnham Get the Ship Back?

LITG One year ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.

  1. Why Would Anyone Believe Wally West is Really Dead in Flash Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  2. Justice League Annual #1 Lays Out The Immediate Future of the DC Universe
  3. What Clues Does Heroes In Crisis #5 Offer to Tom King's Next DC Comics Project? (Spoilers)
  4. Peter Parker is in His Mid-Twenties, Official, According to Mary Jane
  5. Crush, Lobo's Daughter, is DC's Latest Gay Character (Teen Titans and Mysteries Of Love In Space Spoilers)

LITG Two years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis

  1. Let's Take a Look at Two New Funko Infinity War Pops
  2. Lois Lane Runs The Biggest Spoilers For Heroes In Crisis #4 (Spoilers, Obv)
  3. 'Deadwood': A Postscript Dispatch from the Thoroughfare
  4. Learn Why You Shouldn't Gossip Around Superboy in Next Week's Young Justice Outsiders Prequel Comic
  5. Doctor Who 'Resolution': What BBC's Image "Breadcrumbs" Tell Us So Far

Comic book industry birthdays

  • Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool.
  • Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.
  • Julie Doucet, creator of Dirty Plotte.
  • Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.

This Is How The Year Ends - The Daily LITG, 31st December 2020
