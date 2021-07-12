Three Lions In The Dirt- The Daily LITG 12th July 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Three Lions in the dirt in the Daily LITG, 12th July 2021

The Daily LITG 12th July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
  2. Robson Rocha Has Died From Coronavirus, RIP
  3. DC Comics, WildStorm, The Authority and WildCATS – Big Spoilers
  4. Comics Folk React To… Italy Beating England In The Euro 2020 Final
  5. The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"
  6. Transformers Ultra Magnus Is Back From the Dead With Hasbro
  7. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
  8. What If…?: Ladies & Gentlemen, The Vocal Stylings of Sebastian Stan
  9. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
  10. Black Widow Could've Been Disney+'s Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Un-Censored Michael Turner

The original artwork to Michael Turner pages were up for sale – but it also reminded us of the time when DC censored the pages for Walmart. Which people have also been reading.

  1. Censored Michael Turner Superman/Batman Page For Auction At Heritage
  2. The Umbrella Academy: Justin Min Owns Doom Patrol, Vows to Be "Nice"
  3. Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
  4. New Batman #1 Scrapped, James Tynion IV Continues to Batman #101
  5. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
  6. TNT President Speaks Out on Wrestling Ratings: "We Sell Demos"
  7. Batman The Dark Knight Gets Pricey With New Queen Studios Statues
  8. Walmart/DC Comics Censored Michael Turner's Artemis and Wonder Woman
  9. Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
  10. Rick And Morty Return To Merge Dragons For Another Crossover

What were people reading, two years ago.

And we thought that Doomsday Clock and Shazam were the latest comic books would get.

  1. Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"
  2. LATE: Doomsday Clock And Shazam! Slip Further…
  3. Dave Mustaine Signs Megadeth Graphic Novel at San Diego Comic-Con – And Other Heavy Metal Exclusives and Debuts
  4. DC Comics Makes Batman/Superman #1, Lois Lane #2 and Doom Patrol #2 Returnable… Mostly
  5. Marvel Makes Brute Force, Venom, Luke Cage, Man-Thing Part of Weapon X History as Sequel Announced (Spoilers)
  6. How Much Do Frank Miller, Robert Kirkman and Jim Lee's Signatures Cost During CGC Private Signings at San Diego Comic-Con 2019?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Duffield, artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle,
  • Phil Jimenez, Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman.
  • Carol Curtis, creator, and writer of Katmandu.
  • George Booker, artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer
  • Richard C White, publisher of Nightwolf Comics.
  • John Holland, comic book journalist.
  • Richard G Taylor, writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith
  • Brad Walker, artist on Detective Comics, Aquaman and Demon.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.