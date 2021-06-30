The Snyder Cat – The Daily LITG, 30th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But right now mostly reports and rereports about Zack Snyder's Twitter. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder – The Daily LITG, 30th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set
- The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns
- There Are Lies, Damn Lies, Dan Slott, And Rob Liefeld
- Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Japanese Pokémon TCG Previews Cards To Be In Celebrations
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- Anti-Magistrate Riots Doomed To Failure In Catwoman Annual? Spoilers
- Comics & Graphic Novels Increased Total Sales Over The Pandemic Year
- LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1
- PrintWatch: Nightwing #78, Dark Knight #2 and Riley Rossmo
- First Look At Pages From King Spawn #1
- Coca-Cola Ads For Free Comic Book Day Begin
- NFTWatch: Wizard Changes Its Name To Creek Road Miners
- DC SuperHero Girls Team Reunite On Kenzie's Kingdom From Vault
- London's Orbital Space Comics to Open Art Gallery on Thursday
- When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder- The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi
You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: San Diego Comic Con Toucan
- Zavvi Liquidates 50 DC Comics Hardcovers, £2.50 Each, Run Don't Walk
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- NBA Jam Developer Admits Pistons Are A Cheat Team
- Will We Get a Glimpse of 5G in Batman: The Joker War Zone?
- DC TV Vs DC Comics Over Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- Dexter Star John Lithgow on Fans' Ironic "Love" for Trinity Killer
- Who Is The Big Name Behind Boom Studios' New Secret Comic Book?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Christopher Priest, comics writer
- Tony Lee, comic book writer.
- Michael McKone, comic book artist.
- Keith Davidsen, PR, IDW
- Mark Fenton, comic book writer
- Shawn McManus, comics artist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
