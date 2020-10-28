West Wing, Three Jokers, Garth Marenghi- Daily LITG 28th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including West Wing, Three Jokers, Garth Marenghi and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- The Three Jokers #3 Add New Twist To Barbara Gordon's Life (Spoilers)
- The Haunting Of Garth Marenghi's Dark Manor
- Jason Todd Complicated Love Life In Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood #50
- How The Three Jokers Rewrites The Killing Joke (BIG SPOILERS)
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Terminator 2 Sarah & John Connor Set
- Death Metal #7 Second Epilogue Sets Up Something Beyond Future State
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Three Jokers Book 3 – And Punchline – Are Sequels To The Killing Joke
- Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Jerry Bennington, IDW President, Latest To Leave?
- "Be A Hero – Wear A Mask" Justice League In DC Comics This Week
- Does Three Jokers Give Batman Closure Over The Death Of His Parents?
- Beef Bros: Leftist Superhero Comic by Aubrey Sitterson & Tyrell Cannon
- Barbara Gordon Heads To Washington For 2021? (Batgirl #50 Spoilers)
- Mon-El Family History Revealed – Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 Spoilers
- Jaime Hernandez To Publish 40 Years Of Women Wrestling Cartoons
- Jack Kirby In The 31st Century- Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 (Spoilers)
- Which Political Campaigns Did DC Comics Employees Donate To?
- Hack/Slash, Back On Kickstarter With Big Hack Energy-Sized HC Omnibus
One year ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock
And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
Two years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…
And Superman was getting militarised
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- New Comic Book Day
- UKCGF Online Comic Con
- French Comics course from ArtCor – 4pm GMT
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino
- Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.
- Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.
- Karl C. Story, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.
- OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.
- Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi
