Harvest Moon: One World Announced For Nintendo Switch

Natsume and Rising Star Games are bringing a whole new Harvest Moon to the Nintendo Switch this fall. It's called Harvest Moon: One World, and it's going to be available for both North American and European players when it finally debuts.

The game will thrust players into a dark time for those who enjoy farming. The latest entry will find fans stuck in a world where there are no tomatoes, strawberries, cabbage, or a variety of other crops. Players will have to find a way to bring back familiar fruits and vegetables that once populated the world by way of discovering an old book.

Finding the book is just the "mysterious discovery" players will need to spur an adventure that spans their hometown in-game and beyond. There's a massive world out there waiting to be explored, and you'll be along for the ride. Unfortunately, that's about all we know about the game so far. It's also important to point out that this is not a Story of Seasons game proper, but a Harvest Moon title given the ties to Natsume.

"Harvest Moon: One World features a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy," said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. "Over the decades, Harvest Moon has evolved but has always retained the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that the franchise is known for. The new engine and new graphics will upgrade this experience for 2020. We are so excited to share more about the features of Harvest Moon: One World in the coming months."

It should be fun to see what globe-trotting in this game looks like. And no matter how many we have, we can never have an overabundance of games about farming. It's always going to be fun to do in the virtual world, especially since we're stuck at home.