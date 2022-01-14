Rumors Over More Fantastic Four Adjacent Characters in Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2 time! I don't run a lot of rumours about TV and movies on Bleeding Cool. I'm not big on reporting other sites' rumours when I don't directly connect to any of the sources or don't know the provenance of the chain. And when it comes to rumours, I mainly focus on the comic book side with a pretty good record to boot. But over the years, there has been some crossover from as far back as Robert Rodriguez making Sin City to the cancellation of the Inhumans movie, the death of Quicksilver, or the Secret Invasion TV show being a thing. But with more and more TV shows and films being made in the UK, and with events opening up a little, word of mouth is starting to jabber a little more, and with provenance that I can confirm to myself, at least. And from me to you. So today, I may have a few more bits and pieces for Bleeding Cool. And we are going to start with Black Panther 2 or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. These are rumours and potential spoilers. You have been warned.

We've already talked about Shuri stepping up as a new Black Panther and introducing the character of Ironheart ahead of her TV show. But much of the reported gossip elsewhere of large has concerned the role of Namor and Atlantis. That there is a war between Wakanda and Atlantis. But Bleeding Cool has heard that there will be a focus in the movies on the characters of Namor The Sub-Mariner, his cousin Namora and Atlantean warlord Attuma. And I am told that Marvel Studios consider Namor's appearance in Black Panther 2 to be akin to Black Panther's appearance in Civil War to set up an upcoming franchise.

While Black Panther 2 also has the potential to introduce Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom, also rumoured elsewhere. Bleeding Cool hears his presence may be very minor, only really there to imply that the war between Wakanda and Atlantis was down to Doom's interference. Whether or not Doom appears, the movie production studios have been working on a costume, and they'd hate to waste it. Maybe just a gauntlet?

One other thing of note is that there was some initial concern about having Wakanda Vs. Atlantis as the focus of the film and seeing combatants from both sides, you might lose the non-white focused casting and themes of the first movie and lessening the impact. But I am told that the casting of Atlanteans was as race-dependent as the first film. Other websites have rumoured those who have been cast, and while I can't confirm any of those choices, I am told to expect Namor and Namora not to be played by white actors. For the Atlanteans to, well, not to be blue as in the comics. And for Atlantean warlord Attuma to be a significant Atlantean character in the movie.

Namor, the Sub-Mariner, was created by writer-artist Bill Everett for Motion Picture Funnies Weekly from Funnies Inc. This was an unsuccessful attempt at a promotional giveaway in theaters, and only a handful of copies were printed. Namor's first major appearance subsequently became 1939's Marvel Comics #1, the first comic book from Timely Comics, the 1930s–1940s publisher we now know as Marvel. The mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, he would later be portrayed in the sixties as a mutant, explaining his white skin compared to the blue skin of his fellow Atlanteans, as well as the wings on his ankles that enabled him to fly. Namora was his cousin, who first appeared in Marvel Mystery Comics #82 in 1947. Attuma is an Atlantean nomadic warlord and would-be conqueror of Atlantis who first appeared in Fantastic Four #33 in 1964, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.

There has only been limited race-swapping casting in the Marvel MCU, with Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Kingsley as The Mandarin, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One being the most prominent. The comic book side dealt with Nick Fury by having Nick have a black son and having Nick Fury Jr take over his dad's role in the Marvel Universe. But the rest have been left untouched for now.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on the 11th of November, 2022.