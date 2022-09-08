Coco: Pixar Fest 2022 Celebrates With Loungefly, Clothes & More

Disney celebrates Pixar Fest 2022 with a dive into some content and product from the loved film Coco. Products range from dishware, jewelry, bags, wallets, toys, and more from outlets such as Loungefly, Squishmallow, Lokai and others. Pixar Fest is an annual month-long celebration of all things Pixar, consisting of weekly activities and watch parties, digital activations and sweepstakes, and new product announcements for Cars On The Road, Lightyear, The Incredibles and Coco.

Miguel's family in the Land of the Dead join together for this style that's always worth remembering! From Disney and Pixar's Coco, Imelda, Hector, Rosita, Felipe, Oscar, and Julio appear on this Loungefly mini backpack for a colorful floral look decorated by marigolds, sugar skulls, "Remember Me" lettering, and even Miguel in his Land of the Dead disguise! Also features gold-toned hardware, an enamel brand badge, adjustable shoulder straps, a sugar skull zipper pull, and a floral interior lining pattern.

You can now also host an unforgettable game night and celebrate Día de Los Muertos by playing Lotería… with a Coco twist! Featuring beautiful artwork and colorful character depictions from Disney and Pixar's beloved film, this family game of chance is one you'll want to play over and over.

The clothing options for adults and kids is vast for Coco with plenty arriving soon to the Disney store online. Cozy PJ sets, t-shirt dresses, comfy graphic t-shirts, and even a designer collection from Josefina are there for fans to show of their love for the film and story. Accessories can make or break a collection and the unique necklaces, bracelet, Mickey ears, and pins ooze personality and character straight from the film.

Celebrate Pixar Fest 2022 with these sets of dishware from Disney. Miguel and Hector are incorporated into this design on this pitcher inspired by Disney and Pixar's Coco. Also featured are colorful florals, stars, skulls, and more icons from the film, making it a wonderful reminder of the amazing musical journey. This drinking glass inspired provides a tasteful reminder of the incredible musical journey with artwork inspired by the film. It encourages you to "Seize your moment" with the smiling faces of Miguel, Hector, and Imelda. Other items in the collection, coming soon to shopDisney, include tumblers, mugs, serving trays, coaster sets, and more!