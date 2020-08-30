AHS, The Flash, Supernatural, Kevin Smith & More: BCTV Sunday Slices

In honor of the late Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods), who passed away after a four-year battle with cancer at the age of 43, I'm going to put our regular BCTV Sunday Slices intro on ice for the week. Instead, we'll kick things off with some words from Boseman himself:

"I don't know what your future is, but if you are willing to take the harder way, the more complicated one, the one with more failures at first than successes, the one that's ultimately proven to have more victory, more glory, then you will not regret it. This is your time."

NXT Takeover XXX – Pat McAfee Wouldn't Make a Bad Wrestler After All: Would it be easy to write off Pat McAfee's performance because he used to be a professional athlete and is a long-time wrestling fan? Sure, but then go back and look at 900-year-old Vince McMahon having to take yet one more bump just to calm Rob Gronkowski's nerves. McAfee could have a future beyond "Arquette-ville."

WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman v The Fiend; Roman Reigns Returns: Having Roman Reigns as an ego-driven badass heel with Paul Heyman as his back-up is a sweet move. Now have him pin Braun Strowman at WWE Payback to win the title and do a slow-build (don't laugh) for Reigns versus Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend.

NOS4A2: Joe Hill Talks Season 3 Possibilities, Expanding the Universe: Would BCTV love to see a spinoff focused on Maggie's (the awesome Jahkara Smith) further adventures, but otherwise? I found the two seasons to be an excellent and complete story, with some interesting plotlines left dangling that should be left that way.

Renee Young Says Goodbye to WWE Following Final Appearance: I'd like to see Renee Young sign a multi-level deal with WarnerMedia so she could work with AEW and have options at TBS, TNT, etc. as well. She's a real talent that needs more of her own space to make a show her own.

Stephen Amell Welcomes Us to Heels Gymnasium via Twitter: Stephen Amell is a name that makes me feel a little better when I hear that a drama series is being created about independent pro-wrestling from back in the day. He appreciates and respects what pro-wrestling is about, so we can expect some seasoned consultants on the project. Plus, it's STARZ, who's been on a bold, successful "indie programming"-like run as of late.

The Flash Season 7 EP: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue: I think it's safe to say that Ralph's coming back with a new face, and my prediction? Expect it around the time of the season finale. A ton of respect for Eric Wallace for separating the character from the actor.

The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action CW Series Goes "The Umbrella Academy": Now before everyone starts ripping me a new one, hear me out. Is there really anything they're doing here that's all that different from The Umbrella Academy– putting aside that we know The Powerpuff Girls in an entirely different light? Nope, and that's why the folks at BCTV are curious to see where they go with this.

Swamp Thing Trailer Previews Series You Definitely Never Saw Before: DC Universe trailer: "We'll create a creepy, horror-like vibe and after a long, dramatic build-up? We'll reveal Swamp Thing!" The CW trailer: "We're talking a voiceover, a hundred quick-cut edits, and Swamp Thing… Swamp Thing… Swamp Thing!" We are clearly living in a multiverse, and Swamp Thing is the nexus point.

The West Wing Reuniting for HBO Max Special; Filming Set for October: It's not like I wouldn't have checked it out anyway, but a theatrical performance of Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing" will have me with popcorn in hand the moment it drops.

WWE Raw – Keith Lee's Debut Ruined by Stupid Entrance Music Change: …And then the WWE finds a way to screw up Keith Lee's debut. Keith Lee. The man's got a traveling fanbase ready to sing his praises on Monday night. This shouldn't be that difficult.

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels: Hang in there, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and the rest of the cast, crew, and creative team. You have a global SPN Family there to support you, and that show isn't going anywhere even after the finale airs. Fifteen seasons don't disappear like that. They make a lasting impact. They make a difference.

The Stand: CBS All Access Sets December Debut for Stephen King Adapt: Call me sick and twisted, but this is the holiday programming I'm looking for.

The Office: Steve Carell, John Krasinski Discuss Michael's Departure: I didn't realize just how open Steve Carell was to returning as Michael Scott, so that was the biggest surprise. Second? That there's someone holding a fancy title who would've allowed Carell to walk out the door.

Joe Exotic: Kate McKinnon "Tiger King" Series Gets NBCU Order: They knew I'd have to watch it once SNL's Kate McKinnon was announced. Cheap move, you bastards…

I'm Sorry Canceled by truTV; Andrea Savage Posts Video Response: The second-best sitcom on television (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia holds the BCTV belt for best) was given the ax as part of the WarnerMedia changes even though it was previously renewed. Here's hoping that a quality sitcom with 10 episodes already written can find a new home- Andrea Savage and the team deserve it.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Talks Trailer Release: I'm not a big Masters of the Universe fan, but Kevin Smith's got me biting on the idea of this. That said, 6-9 months before a trailer? Wow, didn't think it would take that long. I also dig Smith's attitude towards the rumors of Netflix's "two-and-done" policy regarding new series.

The Boys Star Karl Urban Says He's Up for Another Mega-City One Run: Can you just imagine what it would be like if Karl Urban had to film a Dredd series and The Boys at the same time? Holy crap, how much could one body take? My hands feel like they're going to die and this is only my third article of the day.

The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings Marathon Trailer, Schedule Set: Normally, I'm not into these marathon rewatches: I can take them or leave them. But this one's different because it will have famous faces outside of TWD universe offering their personal thoughts on the series' influence (the Bryan Cranston preview clip sold me).

High Fidelity Star Reveals Season 2 Would've Focused on Cherise: Since I'm not looking to make any unsubstantiated comments or accusations against a particular broadcaster, cable network, or streaming service, I'l bite my lip and keep from offering my theory on why a second season didn't happen.

The Good Place Series Finale Table Read Will Put You in The Sad Place: Felt like a prison yard shiv-stab to our forking feels- now just imagine how they felt.

Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Spinoffs, Tackling Back to the Future: Yeah, after reading their thoughts on how the "Karate Kid" and "Back to the Future" franchises are similar? I'm in full support of the Cobra Kai folks getting their hands on BTTF. I know that's blasphemy to some, but let's be honest: we all know it's going to happen at some point.

The X-Files: FOX, Chris Carter Team for Adult Animation Spinoff Comedy: Look like someone's been checking out what CBS All Access did with Star Trek: Lower Decks and now they want one of their own.

American Horror Story Season 10 Prod Starts October; New Clue Posted: Great news, even greater clue. BCTV is still going with its theory laid out in the article, but it's going to be a fun run throughout. I have a feeling that with the delays, Ryan Murphy and the cast might be a bit more open during production than they usually are (though AHS 1984 access was impressive).

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status: I'm glad Glenn Howerton took the time to offer us an honest, straight-forward update that spoke to the current reality. Anyone reading into it that "things are unsteady" is looking for something to be worried or outraged about.