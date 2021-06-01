BCTV Daily Dispatch 1 June 2021: Watchmen, Barrowman, Titans & More

10. Titans: Jay Lycurgo Reveals Season 3 Ep He's Excited for People to See

9. Pam & Tommy Director On Internet Reaction, Stan Transformation & More

8. Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for "Countless Messages of Support"

7. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Zero F*cks to Give Death, Desire Pushback

6. Hannibal: Fuller on Who Would Initiate First Kiss; "Unused Footage"?

5. A Look at The Nevers & Its Unexpected Parallels to Penny Dreadful

4. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

3. Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps

2. Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis

1. The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack

The Bite Review: Zombie-Apocalypse-in-Lockdown An Acquired Taste

AEW Double or Nothing: Now That's How You End a Pandemic

Panic: Amazon Series A Fun Watch, Tons of Missed Opportunities: Review

Mark Henry Joins AEW; Lio Rush Debuts in Casino Battle Royale

Watchmen: Regina King Talks Bringing Attention to Tulsa Race Massacre

AEW Announces Dates and Cities for All Out and Full Gear PPVs

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Fav Mac Lines; Trollfoot

Crime Scene Kitchen A Devilish Delight for Dessert Detectives: Review

Loki Teaser: The God of Mischief Can Be Very Unpredictable

Cobra Kai: Why Young Nariyoshi Miyagi Prequel Should Be Explored

Lucifer: Brandt Shares Killer Stunt Vids; Modrovich's Fav BTS Image

Pam & Tommy Star Sebastian Stan: So Who Wants to Kiss the Cook?

The Truth May Be Out There, But It Wasn't At NYCC 2013: Opinion

Andy Kaufman scared the living hell out of me when I was ten – and I've been thankful for it ever since. When I was growing up, there were four gospels to Friday nights. Bedtime set at 8 p.m. No debate. No discussion. Dad would pass out in his recliner after working shifts at the county's water/sewer plant and local hospital. Mom would pass out on the couch – for other reasons. As long as I could stay quiet and run quickly (not easy for a half-asleep spastic kid), the living room television was mine for as long as my eyes could stay open. And then we were off and runnin'!

The Friday before my birthday was also the Fridays where Kaufman broke character (in the middle of a live television broadcast, people!), trashed the set (in the middle of a live television broadcast, people!), and got into a fight with some of the cast and crew (in the middle of a live television broadcast, people!).

Did I mention it was in the middle of a live television broadcast, people?

It blew my tiny little mind, leaving me with this nervous-but-very-cool feeling like I was doing something wrong (well, more wrong since I was already a rebel by staying up past bedtime) – seeing something I wasn't supposed to. Best part? Turns out it was all a prank coordinated by Kaufman and some on the show. Wow!

So what happened to Charlie Broker's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch being the technological game-changer it was touted to be back in 2018? The "Choose Your Own Adventure" approach was expected to change the way creators told their stories- but things have been quiet since. It almost feels like history repeating itself because it kinda how things used to be with 3-D films and television- every couple of years, it gets its "Warhol 15" and then fades back into hibernation.

