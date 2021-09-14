BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 Sept 21: Always Sunny, Babylon 5, SPN & More!

I do the same thing I told you that I never would. I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could. Know that I can't find nobody else as good as you. I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey. I do the same thing I told you that I never would. I told you I'd change even when I knew I never could. Know that I can't find nobody else as good as you. I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber and "Stay" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia going "Karen," J. Michael Straczynski teasing more Babylon 5, Star Trek: Strange New World theories, Cobra Kai creators score big, The Boys' Eric Kripke teases about Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy dailies, The CW's Supernatural has an anniversary, and Marvel Studios' Hawkeye drops a trailer.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, September 14, 2021:

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Benson in Danger Finds Stabler at the Scene

The Sinner Season 4 Key Art: Her Sins Could Drown Them All- Even Harry

The Boys: Eric Kripke Teases Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy; Honors SPN Day

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 Preview Finds Mr. Mxyzptlk in the Mix

The Batman: HBO Max Reportedly Eyeing The Penguin Spinoff Series

NXT's William Regal Announces New Champion To Be Crowned Tuesday

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?

Big E Calls His Shot, Announces Money in the Bank Cash-in TONIGHT

The Morning Show Introduces Viewers to The New Faces of Season 2

What If…? Honors Killmonger with Episode 6 Character Profile Key Art

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY9CybO1sjg)

Chucky Creator Don Mancini on What "Child's Play" Fans Can Expect

The Walking Dead Season 11 E05 Preview Images; Negan Questions Maggie

She-Ra: Amazon, DreamWorks Reportedly Developing Live-Action Series

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Date Announcement Teaser Targets November

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 29 Recap: A Time For Individual Games

J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5

Tomb Raider: Netflix Anime Series Taps Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: How Does La'an Noonien-Singh Factor In?

Hawkeye: Official Marvel Studios, Disney+ Trailer Lets the Arrows Fly

The Activist Could Very Well Be The Worst Idea For a TV Show Ever

