10. Physical Trailer: Rose Byrne Helps You Hear Your Body Talk This June

9. Dexter Teaser: "Jim Lindsay" Is A Cut Above The Rest Around Town

8. The Boys Season 3: Read Between The Lines; Quaid's Hat Looks Familiar

7. Dark Side Season 3: Cornette Talks Warrior's "Destrucity"; Ross No Fan

6. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Wants Us To Know That "WE ARE MOONKNIGHT"

5. The Orville Season 3 Producer Shares Some NDA-Friendly "Space Things"

4. Cobra Kai Season 4: Terry Silver Returns- Now The Real Pain Begins

3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 E07 Preview: Another Plot Twist?

2. The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine & More As 12 Join Series

1. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from a Doctor Who: Time Fracture personal tour and a close-up on Animal Kingdom apex predator Pope to the WWE's new voice and Stephen King talking Lisey's Story:

Just Beyond: Malcolm Barrett & 16 More Join Disney+, R.L. Stine Series

Walking/Running Around Doctor Who: Time Fracture in London (Video)

First Kill: Netflix Rounds Out V.E. Schwab Vampire Drama Series Cast

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Preview: Is Pope The True Apex Predator?

The One Where The Cast Speculates On What The "Friends" Are Doing Now

The Hits Keep Coming As WWE Has Now Released Tom Phillips

Loki Teaser: The God of Mischief Knows He's Good, Bad & A Bit of Both

WWE Raw Has Found Its New Play By Play Man In MMA's Jimmy Smith

Green Lantern: Lee Toland Krieger Directing HBO Max Series Opening Eps

The Ultimate Fighter Returns Next Week Only On ESPN+

Lisey's Story: Stephen King on Adapting His Work From Page to Screen

Motherland: Fort Salem Welcomes 5 More Aboard for Season 2

Lucifer Isn't Ready to Turn the Other Cheek: Season 5 Part 2 Opening

Dave Bautista Says Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Look Inbred

Danai Gurira In Talks for Disney+ Black Panther Spinoff Series: Report

The Last Of Us: Merle Dandridge Reprising Marlene for HBO Series

TODAY IN TELEVISION: We're dedicating today's edition to the late, great Saturday Night Live actor and comedian Phil Hartman, who died on this day in 1998. Hartman was not only one of the best to come out of SNL but also had the potential to be the kind of actor who can flow between comedy and drama with award-winning skill. He is still very much loved and missed:

RANDOM THOUGHT: As much as we love Doctor Who, we can't shake this feeling that the franchise has a ton of spinoff that's been wasted and continues to be wasted with the show still hooked into the BBC and all of the political and governmental nonsense that comes with that. Consider it sacrilege and possibly the start of an across-the-pond war, but I'd rather see the right to the show under Amazon because they're the streamer I believe would do right by the show and what it represents to both new and long-running fans.

