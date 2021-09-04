BCTV Daily Dispatch 4 Sept 21: Rick and Morty No More? Bautista Blasts

Welcome to the new & improved… BCTV Daily Dispatch! Why "new & improved"? Well, we're getting rid of the "Top 10" and "Top 5" and all of that ranking crap. Instead, we want to make sure you get a sense of BCTV's "big tent" approach to covering television. To that end, we want t make sure you have a chance to check out any news we covered over the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. And just in case you think we're joking about what there be a little something for everyone, just take a look at the line-up below. We're talking Dave Bautista and Young Justice… Rick and Morty and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia… Lucifer and the Dead Boy Detectives… The Wheel of Time and The Masked Singer… and a whole lot more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, September 4, 2021:

Pokémon Evolutions: New Animated Series Trailer, Key Art Revealed

Ric Flair Was Upset That WWE Didn't Let Him Wrestle In 2019

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Devil Is In The Details

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride

Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look

Big Brother Season 23 E25 Recap: Jury House Reveal & Another Goodbye

Law & Order SVU/OC: Meloni's Happy Mariska Hargitay's Feet Are Happy

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer: Everything We Can Tell You About The Final Season | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9o9W4YhNTo)

Lucifer S06: Netflix Shares Everything It Can & Teases What It Can't

Dave Bautista Trashes Texas with One-Star Twitter Review

One Piece: Netflix Live-Action Series Adapt Shares Script Cover Look

Vince McMahon Biographer Claims to Have Uncovered "Holy Grail"

DC FanDome Fridays: Jim Lee on DC Comics' Multimedia Legacy

Rick and Morty S05 Finale Video: The End of Our Dimension-Hopping Duo?

The Masked Singer: Take It Off Buzzer Major Season 6 Game-Changer

The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins & Rosamund Pike Answer Fans Questions

Dead Boy Detectives Series Pilot Reportedly Gets HBO Max Greenlight

Dave Bautista and Jen Psaki, Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G

Rumor Killers, All Out Spoilers, and More Wrestling News and Hot Goss

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Maggie VS the Reapers' Sneak Peek Ep. 1103 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k-uzceDy4w)

The Walking Dead S11 "Hunted" Promo; TWD: World Beyond Motion Key Art

Dave Bautista Rips Kevin McCarthy Over January 6th Coverup Attempt

Archer Season 12 E04 Preview: Sterling Has Strict "Predator" Etiquette

Young Justice: Phantoms – Greg Weisman Offers Season 4 Prod Update

Law & Order: SVU – Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes Set to Depart

