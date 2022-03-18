Buffy, Jessica Jones, The Boys & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 Mar 22

Under the anvil of the sun/Sweat, like a train/I come, I come/My body to dust/Scorched by the might of the sun/Burning light, burning white heat/Like wildfire/I sweat a fever/My body screams/Disintegrates in the heat/Our love is the faith that keeps on burning/I love to feel the rain in the summertime/I love to feel the rain on my face/I love to feel the rain in the summertime/I love to feel the rain on my face… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Alarm for "Rain in the Summertime" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes: Amazon's The Boys star Karen Fukuhara sharing her assault story, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon not being a big Angel fan- "Buffy" spinoff/character, or (apparently) actor, Netflix unleashes live-action Resident Evil series posters, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty goes "bold" with Season 6 look, someone has a Daredevil reboot in the books, Marvel's Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter embraces her inner "Disney Princess," HBO Max's Harley Quinn taps What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén for Nightwing, Disney+'s Moon Knight previews Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant getting some help looking for a lost "contact lens" & tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our review of SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, March 18, 2022:

Buffy Star Brendon Says Angel "Worse Than Those 'Twilight' F***ers"

Harley Quinn Season 3 Taps WWDITS Star Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Talks Tim Burton, Playing A Teenage Addams

Candy: Hulu Releases Official Teaser for Jessica Biel Limited Series

5 Things The Chadster Hated About Thunder Rosa's Championship Win

The Flash Season 8 Update: S08E08 Promo; S08E10 "Reckless" Overview

Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter: Guess Who's A Disney Princess Now?

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Taps Eric Bogosian As Interviewer

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 12 Preview: Cassie & Ronald's Final Showdown?

Better Call Saul: AMC Offering 5-Week Breaking Bad Reminder Marathon

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Teaser: A Crisis of Infinite Cassies

Moon Knight Clip: Steven Gets Unexpected Help with Lost "Contact Lens"

Daredevil Reboot? Industry Publication Listing Sure Raises Questions

Barry Season 3 Official Teaser: Forgiveness Will Need to Be Earned

Rick and Morty Previews Season 6 "New Look"? Top 12 One-Shot Villains

Rituals Exclusive: And That's Why We Drink & Parcast Debut New Podcast

The Boys: Karen Fukuhara Says She Was Victim of Random, Violent Attack

Resident Evil Preview: Netflix Unleashes Live-Action Series This July

Best Interests: Michael Sheen & Sharon Horgan Lead New BBC Drama

The Masked Singer, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 Mar 22

Here's a look at what made our review roster in the past 24-hours, including SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World:

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E08 Review: Secrets Tangled In Deadly Webs

