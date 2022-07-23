Disney's Doctor Who? Justified Halt & WWE Drama: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You don't know what it's like/To own the game and run this town/You don't know what it's like/To watch your back and not back down/You don't know how it feels/To cling to nothing while you drown/I'll rise again before it's done/You're gonna hear the sound/They always come in the night, mmm/They come to steal what's mine/They always come in the night/They come to steal… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Future Royalty for "Take What's Mine" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including some serious WWE boardroom drama as Vince McMahon retires & Paul Levesque (Triple H) returns, Disney expresses interest in being the streaming home to BBC's Doctor Who, Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira ready their return to The Walking Dead universe, and the set of FX's Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified revival experiences some all-too-real violence. And don't forget our SDCC 2022 coverage, including Transformers: EarthSpark, "Rick and Morty" spinoff The Vindicators 2, X-Men '97 (as well as What If…?, Marvel Zombies, I Am Groot, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year), Star Wars: The Acolyte, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead, Paper Girls, Tales of the Walking Dead, Star Wars: Andor, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, July 23, 2022:

Evil Season 3 Episode 7 Preview Images: Possession or Cult Influence?

Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower on Thirsty Fans, "Vecnussy"

Queer for Fear: Shudder Docuseries Unleashes "Psycho" Sneak Peek

The Orville: New Horizons: Dolly Parton, Rena Owen on Nashville Meet

Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Deserves Lady Sif Disney+ Series Spinoff

Transformers: EarthSpark Rolls Out Official Teaser Clip, Voice Cast

William Shatner Takes Big, Steamy "Shat" on Star Wars, Nu-Star Trek

Rick and Morty Prequel Spinoff The Vindicators 2 Premieres Saturday

The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira Set for Limited Series

Tony Khan Pokes Fun at Vince McMahon's Retirement on Twitter

Rumor: Brock Lesnar Just Walked Out on WWE Smackdown

The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Trailer: Time to Finish the Fight Together

Vince McMahon Announces Retirement from WWE; Releases Statement

X-Men '97, What If…?, Marvel Zombies & More: Marvel Studios Updates

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg to Star in Disney+ Series

Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer: Six Stories, One Very Deadly World

I Am Groot Official Trailer: A Hero of Few Words (Literally)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: One Phone Call Away From A Super Lawyer

What If…?, X-Men '97, Marvel Zombies: Marvel Animation Liveblog

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Shares Intense SDCC Trailer

Justified: FX Revival Halts Production After Gunfight Crashes Set

Disney "In Discussions" with BBC for Doctor Who Stream Rights: Report

WWE Confirms Paul Levesque Returning as EVP Talent Relations

National Treasure: Edge of History Wants "Iconic" Nicolas Cage On Show

Paper Girls Stars Adina Porter, Jason Mantzoukas Preview Amazon Series

Obliterated: 6 Join Cobra Kai Creators' Netflix Action Comedy Series

Andor: Disney+ Star Wars Series Previews Cassian, Mothma Costumes

Beavis and Butt-Head: Mike Judge Offers King of the Hill, Daria Update

Fellow Travelers: Showtime Casts 5 More for Matt Bomer Limited Series

