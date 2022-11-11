Doctor Who, Peacemaker, Studio Ghibli & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I was caught/In the middle of a railroad track (thunder)/I looked 'round/And I knew there was no turning back (thunder)/My mind raced/And I thought, what could I do? (Thunder)/And I knew/There was no help, no help from you (thunder)/Sound of the drums/Beating in my heart/The thunder of guns/Tore me apart/You've been/Thunderstruck… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to AC/DC for "Thunderstruck" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes John Cena getting into a Peacemaker Season 2 state of mind, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies explaining why David Tennant's clothes regenerated, Studio Ghibli teasing a collaboration with Disney's Lucasfilm, Netflix dropping a new The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser & key art, and we look at what clues we may have found in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 6 midseason trailer.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker, Studio Ghibli & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO Max's Green Lantern, Penguin, and more updates; Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives, James Gunn/Peter Safran, AEW, The Always Sunny Podcast, The CW's The Winchesters, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, Disney+'s Andor, a rundown of our anime pet peeves, and lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, November 11, 2022:

Peacemaker: Looks Like John Cena's in a Season 2 State Of Mind

Saturday Night Live: Thanksgiving, BET & More in Dave Chappelle Promo

Green Lantern, Penguin, "Harry Potter" Series & More HBO Max Updates

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season Key Art Finds Our Team on Red Alert

Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Welcomes David Iacono to Series Cast

Jon Moxley and MJF Prepare for Full Gear Battle on AEW Dynamite

The Always Sunny Podcast Invites Fans to 1st Birthday Party: Details

James Gunn, Peter Safran Met WBD Employees During Zoom Meet: Report

Doctor Who: So Here's Why David Tennant's Clothes Regenerated, Too

The Winchesters Season 1 Eps. 5/6 Previews; Devilish Key Art Released

Wolf Pack Thursday Meets Buffy #ThrowBackThursday In Gellar IG Post

Studio Ghibli Teasing Lucasfilm Team-Up; Star Wars: Visions Volume 2?

The Witcher: Blood Origin Official Teaser Trailer, Key Art Released

Peacemaker/DC, Dune/It Prequels & More IPs Keys to HBO Max Success

Saraya Reveals She's Fully Cleared on AEW Dynamite, Posts Proof

Rick and Morty Season 6: Dr. Wong, Dead Heroes, Nuclear Amish & More

Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter & More: 5 Not-So-Popular Anime Opinions

Chucky, Christopher Lloyd & Our Back to the Future Crossover Idea

Andor: Andy Serkis Talks Star Wars Return & Kino-Snoke Fan Theories

The Flash/Batwoman, Arcane, DC's Stargirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

