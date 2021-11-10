Quantum Leap, Squid Game & Supergirl: BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 Nov 21
What if I say I'm not like the others? What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays? You're the pretender! What if I say I will never surrender… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With much love & respect to Foo Fighters for "The Pretender" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Quantum Leap & Dean Stockwell, The CW's Riverdale…whoops, "Rivervale," Netflix's One Piece, Spider-Man TV star Nicholas Hammond, Netflix's Squid Game, Disney+'s Hawkeye, ABC's Big Sky, The CW's Supergirl, and tons more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, November 10, 2021:
MSNBC & NBC News Anchor Brian Williams Exiting at End of Year
Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale! Yes, You Read That Right
Squid Game: Hwang Dong-Hyuk Planning Season 2; Talks S01 Alt Ending
One Piece: Netflix Series Taps Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy & More
The Masked Singer S06 Preview: Group A Semi-Final Means Double Elim
NXT 2.0 Preview 11/9: A Full Night Of Matches? On A WWE Show?
By Booking Him as a Loser, WWE is Setting Up Dominik Mysterio to Win
Hawkeye Teasers: Yup, Kate's One of Those People; Clint's Past Returns
WWE Raw: The Women's Evolution Has Re-Begun, Praise Stephanie
Quantum Leap: Scott Bakula Issues Statement on Dean Stockwell Passing
Man In The Arena: Tom Brady Docuseries Hits ESPN+ on November 16th
Big Sky Season 2 Returns This Week: E05/E06 Images, Overviews Released
Cobra Kai Season 4 Images: Look Out, Daniel! It's "Crane Kick" Johnny!
Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images
New Blood Showrunner: Dexter Would've Paid for His Crimes; E02 Preview
WWE Raw: WWE's Top Notch Creative is Wasted on Kevin Owens
Arrow Star Stephen Amell Post Thanks Melissa Benoist & Supergirl Team
Keith Lee Addresses His WWE Release In A Twitter Statement
The Walking Dead: Reedus Shares "What If?" Rick/Daryl/Negan Scenario
Championship Changes Hands 6 Times on Thrilling Episode of WWE Raw
Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jonathan Majors & Taylor Swift
Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Rustles Up Staggering 8 Million Viewers
Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Reflects on Series End; New Finale Previews
The Missing: Jeff Wilbusch to Lead David E. Kelley's Peacock Cop Show
Spider-Man TV's Nicholas Hammond on Not Getting "No Way Home" Invite
Here's a look at today's BCTV reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North:
Bob's Burgers Season 12 E06 Review: Beaches & Fischoeder Be Crazy
The Great North Season 2 E06 Review: Pizza & Murder Mystery Parties
