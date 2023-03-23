Rick and Morty/Roiland, Gunn/Superman & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland, Daredevil, Titans & lots more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Marshall Crenshaw with "Whenever You're on My Mind," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland, Iron Circus' Lackadaisy: The Animated Short Film, The CW's Gotham Knights, TBS' AEW Dynamite, The CW's Superman & Lois, CBS' Ghosts, Netflix's Stranger Things Writers' Room, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, HBO Max's Titans, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, SYFY/USA Network's Chucky, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, Echoverse's The Lesser Dead, BBC's Vigil, Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, HBO's The Last of Us & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 23, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Knows What He Would Call Spinoff & More

James Gunn "Making Lists" for Superman: Legacy Casting But No Notices

Rick and Morty, Adult Swim & Justin Roiland: So What Happens Now?

Iron Circus Comics Sets Lackadaisy: The Animated Short Film Debut

Gotham Knights Season 1 E03 Trailer: Save the Day or Stay Out of Jail?

AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and More

AEW Partners With Canadian Companies for House Rules Live Events

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Charges Dismissed; Posts Statement

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 3 "In Cold Blood" Trailer Released

Ghosts Season 2 E18 "Alberta's Descendant" Preview Clips Released

Stranger Things Writers Know Today's Special But Can't Remember Why

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Sneak Peek Clip: La Forge Returns!

How I Met Your Father: Harris's Barney Back for S02 Midseason Finale

Fatal Attraction Releases Images From First 3 Paramount+ Episodes

Daredevil: Netflix Series Showrunner Still Calls "Born Again" Season 4

Titans Final Trailer: Conner/Brother Blood, Robin, White Raven & More

Chucky Season 3 Carving Out Spring/Summer Filming Calendar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sets Season 3 Filming Calendar

Solo Leveling: Crunchyroll Adapts Korean Webtoon to Anime Next Winter

Superman & Lois Star Tulloch on Series-Changing Shocker (Spoilers)

The Lesser Dead: Echoverse's Vampire Podcast Drama Debuts March 27th

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Hits This April (Trailer)

Vigil: BBC Announces Series 2; Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie to Return

Schmigadoon! Season 2 First Look Welcomes Viewers to Schmicago

The Boys, Stranger Things, Trump, Disney & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us: Troy Baker on Finale, S02 Questions & Ashley Johnson

