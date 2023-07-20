Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, buffy, cnn, doctor who, invincible, kate mulgrew, Melanie Lynskey, ron desantis, sdcc, star trek, The Venture Bros

SDCC 2023, Buffy, DeSantis/CNN, Invincible & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Khalid with "Skyline" as our official SDCC 2023 Wee theme, we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Adult Swim/SDCC 2023, Netflix/SAG-AFTRA, Star Trek/Kate Mulgrew, Fran Drescher/Bob Iger, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros, STARZ's Heels, "Buffy"/Melanie Lynskey, NBC's Quantum Leap, FXX's Justified: City Primeval, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Invincible, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Ron DeSantis/CNN, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video's Wilderness, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 20, 2023:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08 Review: Pressure Makes Dennis

Gory, Violent Blood and Guts Match Ends Worst AEW Dynamite Ever

Adam Cole and MJF Win Tag Tournament on AEW Dynamite in WWE Ripoff

Adult Swim Fest/SDCC Preview: Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends & More

Jack Perry Wins FTW Championship from Hook on AEW Dynamite

Netflix: Sarandos Talks SAG-AFTRA, WGA Strikes During Earnings Call

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Skipping Cons in Support of SAG-AFTRA, WGA

SAG-AFTRA President Drescher: Bob Iger "Stuck His Foot In It So Bad"

The Venture Bros. Creators Wanted Season 8, Talk Changes Made For Film

AEW Dynamite Shocker: John Cena Promotes Tonight's Blood and Guts?!

Heels Season 2: STARZ Sneak Preview Spotlights AJ Mendez, CM Punk

AEW Dynamite: Most Disrespectful Event in Boston Since the Tea Party

Buffy: Melanie Lynskey on Willow Audition, Joss Whedon Meeting & More

Quantum Leap Returning with New Eps in October; Night Court On Hold

Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Raylan's Not Looking to Get Bit

Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Gets Sonic Screwdriver Reveal

Invincible Gang Taking Season 2 Commute: "Almost There" Key Art Poster

Fear the Walking Dead: 7 Seasons Now AMC+ Exclusive Beginning Friday

DeSantis to CNN: I Know What "Wokeness" Is Even If No One Else Does

The Acolyte Cast, Showrunner on Exploring New Star Wars Territory

Wilderness: Prime Video Releases Images from Jenna Coleman Thriller

Secret Invasion: Clarke & Mendelsohn Discuss Revisiting Star Wars

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Official Trailer: The Great Hunt Begins

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Had Huge Preview Day on Tuesday

Doctor Who: Tegan, Nyssa and The Lost Promises of The 1980s

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E05

Doctor Who, Secret Invasion, GO2, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

