Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, newlitg

It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 20th July 2023

Yesterday, news on the lack of the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia podcast topped the chart, along with news from San Diego Comic-Con.

Looks like yesterday, news on the lack of the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia podcast topped the chart, along with news from San Diego Comic-Con over the Hellfire Gala, Sandman and Rob Liefeld. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, It's Always Sunny on Hold

More comics stories you might prefer ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG one year ago, July In July

LITG two years ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki

LITG three years ago, Venom to Dynamite

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ted Sikora , President of Hero Entertainment Comics

, President of Hero Entertainment Comics Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!