The Boys Season 4 Is Wrapped in The Daily LITG 5th of April 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool with the wrapping of the fourth series of The Boys and the status of Mary Jane at Marvel.

Published
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

the boys
Image: Amazon
  1. The Boys: Antony Starr Confirms He's Wrapped Filming Season 4 
  2. Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel Set 10 Years After Creed III
  3. Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest 
  4. Tomorrow, Spider-Man Vs Captain America Like Never Before (Spoilers)
  5. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Responds to Fan's Sisko/DS9 Finale Theory 
  6. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal" 
  7. Vince McMahon Makes Triumphant Return, Ruins Raw After WrestleMania 
  8. Batman: The Animated Series Comes To Gotham (Batman #134 Spoilers) 
  9. Mary Jane Watson to Pick Up an Assault Rifle in Amazing Spider-Man #25 
  10. Marvel Explains Mary Jane's Children, She's The Latest To "Lose Years" 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels

rick and morty
Image: Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  2. Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season
  3. Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
  4. Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
  5. Daredevil: Marvel Scrubs Spider-Man: NWH Info From Character Profile
  6. Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
  7. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Releases Official Trailer, Images
  8. Punisher Gossip – Originally He Called Himself Darkshot? (Spoilers)
  9. New Species Salandit & Salazzle Arrive Today In Pokémon GO
  10. Cyrano: The Anatomy of a Failed Musical
  11. DirtyRobot Daniel Isles' Debut Graphic Novel Joyama! at Dark Horse
  12. James Tynion IV Offers His Own Sandman Variant Covers Through Substack
  13. Eisner, Fine on Uncle Sam as Superhero in National Comics, at Auction
  14. The First Marvel Man in Comics and More in Popular Comics, at Auction
  15. San Diego Comic-Con To Be A Franchise? Global License Announced
  16. Pander Brothers' New Graphic Novel GirlFIEND In Paris, For October
  17. Ann Nocenti Returns To Longshot For X-Men Legends in July
  18. Will Jessica Harrow Be The Next Erica Slaughter?
  19. Faraway: The Moon Festival, by Jeremy Melloul & Renan Nuche from IDW
  20. Goodbye Jerry – The Daily LITG, April 4th 2022
  21. Trung Le Nguyen's Second Graphic Novel, Angelica And The Bear Prince

LITG two years ago, Vampires, Falcon & The Winter Soldier

The Role Of Vampires In King In Black #5 (Spoilers)

  1. The Role of Vampires and Dracula in King In Black #5 (Spoilers)
  2. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Chock Full of Idiot Ball Writing
  3. Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
  4. Marvel Sends Four More Omnibuses Back To Print In 2021
  5. Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
  6. Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time
  7. Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
  8. Pokémon TCG Collectors Shouldn't Panic About Battle Styles' Pull Rate
  9. The Spring Into Spring Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
  10. The Rookie S03E09 Preview: "Amber" Alert Finds Team Racing the Clock
  11. Easter Sunday Spoilers – Way Of X & Robin Are All About Resurrection
  12. Hexagon Brings Barbarella Back To The Guardian Of The Republic
  13. Asylum Press Returns With Frank Forte's Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem #1
  14. X-Men #19's Return To The Vault Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. Speak Up!, a New Autistic-Themed Graphic Novel by Rebecca Burgess
  16. First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
  17. WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG – Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021

LITG three years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

  1. John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
  2. "American Horror Story": Ryan Murphy Prod Update: "AHS", "Pose", More
  3. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  4. "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
  5. Scott Snyder on Death Metal, Doomsday Clock, 5G and What Comes Next
  6. DC Comics' Dale Crain Dies, Family Trying To Bring Him Home
  7. Midtown Comics Runs 99 Cent Sale – Up to 95% Off
  8. Kane Cites Lincoln in Knox County Response to Tennessee Governor
  9. Happy Death Day's Scott Lobdell Writes New X-Men Comic For Instagram
  10. How Cheap Paper Influenced Jean Grey's Iconic Phoenix Costume

LITG four years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

  1. Jim Zub Says Thousands Pirated Champions #4 on Release Day, Asks for Reader Support
  2.  "I Begrudge Stan Lee Nothing But Sole Credit": the Jack Kirby Tribute Panel at Wondercon
  3.  'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 "Through the Valley of Shadows" [Preview]
  4. Tula Lotay's Secret 'Erotic' Cover For Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's Faithless, Leaked (UPDATE: And Now Redacted)
  5. The Full Script for X-Liefelds #1, Ahead of Launch in July
  6.  Marvel Doubles Price of Jim Lee XXL Hardcover
  7. Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Series to Star John Cho
  8. Dragon Con Founder Ed Kramer, Rearrested, Given Access to County Court Computer Network by Judge
  9. DC's Year of The Villain 25 Cent Comic Gets Some Cover Text For FOC
  10. Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Arthur Adams, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby
  • Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager
  • Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more
  • G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon
  • Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate
  • Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe
  • R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
  • Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,
  • Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.