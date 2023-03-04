Star Trek: SNW/Discovery, Doctor Who, SOA & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek (Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Picard), The Last of Us, Doctor Who, The Flash, SOA, Buffy & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kenny Loggins with "Nobody's Fool," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount sharing heartfelt words for his "Dearest 'Discovery' Family," The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey predicting some massive divisions over the season finale, Big Finish Productions dropping some major intel on the first episode of its 60th Anniversary Doctor Who celebration (including the return of Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor), The CW's The Flash previewing what's to come on the same day that the series was wrapping filming, growing rumblings that more Sons of Anarchy is on the way, Sarah Michelle Gellar offering proof that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series finale actually saved lives (in real life), Attack on Titan beginning its endgame on Crunchyroll & Hulu, and The Always Sunny Podcast postponing the next two shows as filming on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 rolls on.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: SNW/Discovery, Doctor Who, The Last of Us, Sons of Anarchy & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AEW/WWE, HBO Max's The Penguin, NBC's Night Court, Comedy Central's Reno 911!, AMC's Lucky Hank, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, The CW's Superman & Lois, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 4, 2023:

Sons of Anarchy: "Totally Different," "Really Cool" Project News Soon?

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special Now Streaming

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Saved Lives; Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Proof

AEW All Access: Reality Show Trailer Drops Ahead of March 29th Debut

The Flash: Candice Patton Has Filmed Her Final Arrowverse Series Scene

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Face-to-Face Tonight

The Penguin: HBO Max Series Casts Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

Night Court Season 1 Eps. 9 & 10 Overviews, Preview Images Released

AEW Rampage Preview: Two Matches Announced for Live Show Tonight

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16 Filming Delays Podcast & More

Doctor Who 60th Anniv/Series Update: Directors, Meep, New Tech & More

Star Trek: SNW's Anson Mount Addresses His "Dearest Discovery Family"

Reno 911! vs. Ghostface? Now That Would Be A "Scream" (You're Welcome)

Lucky Hank Teaser: Bob Odenkirk's Hank Devereaux Is A "Talented" Man

The Orville: New Horizons Soundtrack Voyages Into Streaming Universe

Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Tom Baker Returns for Ep. 1 "Past Lives"

The Last of Us Season Finale Will "Divide People Massively": Ramsey

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 5 Images/Preview: The Era of Red Death Begins

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 2 Overview: A Crack in Lois' Game Face?

Mayfair Witches: Hamilin, Chirisa & Huston on Anne Rice, Inspirations

Yellowjackets Season 2 Update: Fake Blood, 5-Season Plan & Lots More

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 3 Review: The More Things Change

Star Trek: Picard Star Ed Speleers on Meeting Crusher Bro, Wil Wheaton

