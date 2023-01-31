The Flash, The Last of Us, Picard, SMG/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, One Piece, Dave Bautista/DCU, Sarah Michelle Gellar/MCU, The Last of Us, Star Trek: Picard & more!
With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Bastille with "Pompeii," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The CW's The Flash offering a preview "triple threat," Netflix releasing new key art for its upcoming live-action series adaptation of the popular manga & anime One Piece, Dave Bautista opening up about meeting with DC Studios' James Gunn about Bane & a possible DCU future, Sarah Michelle Gellar ("Buffy," Wolf Pack) calling about MCU fans for "backward thinking," going behind the scenes of HBO's The Last of Us S01E03 "Long Long Gone," and Jean-Luc sharing some heartfelt words about hope in a new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 mini-teaser.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, The Last of Us, Picard, SMG/MCU & More!
Plus, check out our additional coverage: More tributes to the late Annie Wersching, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, ABC's The Rookie, WWE Raw/Royal Rumble, Showtime/Paramount+ merger, Amazon's The Boys, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, The Always Sunny Podcast, Netflix's Gamera-Rebirth, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:
The Last of Us: Offerman on Ellie/April from Parks and Rec Comparison
Star Trek, 24, The Last of Us, Bosch & More Honor Annie Wersching
The Three-Body Problem Ep. 9 Goes Deeper While Standing Still: Review
The Flash Season 9 "Flashback" Poster Honors Arrowverse Series Opener
The Rookie Season 5 E14 Previews: Tim's Still A "Boot" In Lucy's Book
2023 Royal Rumble Breaks All the Records According to WWE
The Flash Season 9 E02 Overview: Red Death, Old Friends, Barry's Guilt
WWE Raw Preview: Cody Rhodes to Kick Off Royal Rumble Fallout Show
Showtime, Paramount+ Merge/Rebrand Set; "Gigolo," "Right One" Canceled
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser: For Jean-Luc, "Hope" Is On The Way
The Boys Season 4: Jack Quaid's Having a Bloody Fun Time At Work
The Flash Season 9: Candice Patton Shares Look at West Family Reunion
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out MCU Fans Over "Backwards" Thinking
Ted Lasso Season 3: WBTV Boss Talks More Seasons, Roy Kent Spinoff
Dave Bautista Spoke with James Gunn, Won't Be Playing Bane for DCU
The Last of Us Ep. 4 Look; Offerman, Bartlett on Bill & Frank's Story
AEW Fight Forever Delayed Due To ESRB Rating Issues
The Always Sunny Podcast: Charlie Day on Returning to Set; S16 Update
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer: Our Thoughts & Takeaways
Gamera-Rebirth: Netflix Releases Teaser; Kaiju Key Art for New Anime
One Piece: Netflix Series Key Art Teases Adventures on the Horizon
The Last of Us, Rick and Morty & #SaveWarriorNun: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Can't Tweet Yet About Rick & Morty- The Daily LITG, 30th January 2023
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.