The Flash, The Last of Us, Picard, SMG/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, One Piece, Dave Bautista/DCU, Sarah Michelle Gellar/MCU, The Last of Us, Star Trek: Picard & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Bastille with "Pompeii," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The CW's The Flash offering a preview "triple threat," Netflix releasing new key art for its upcoming live-action series adaptation of the popular manga & anime One Piece, Dave Bautista opening up about meeting with DC Studios' James Gunn about Bane & a possible DCU future, Sarah Michelle Gellar ("Buffy," Wolf Pack) calling about MCU fans for "backward thinking," going behind the scenes of HBO's The Last of Us S01E03 "Long Long Gone," and Jean-Luc sharing some heartfelt words about hope in a new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 mini-teaser.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, The Last of Us, Picard, SMG/MCU & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: More tributes to the late Annie Wersching, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, ABC's The Rookie, WWE Raw/Royal Rumble, Showtime/Paramount+ merger, Amazon's The Boys, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, The Always Sunny Podcast, Netflix's Gamera-Rebirth, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:

The Last of Us: Offerman on Ellie/April from Parks and Rec Comparison

Star Trek, 24, The Last of Us, Bosch & More Honor Annie Wersching

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 9 Goes Deeper While Standing Still: Review

The Flash Season 9 "Flashback" Poster Honors Arrowverse Series Opener

The Rookie Season 5 E14 Previews: Tim's Still A "Boot" In Lucy's Book

2023 Royal Rumble Breaks All the Records According to WWE

The Flash Season 9 E02 Overview: Red Death, Old Friends, Barry's Guilt

WWE Raw Preview: Cody Rhodes to Kick Off Royal Rumble Fallout Show

Showtime, Paramount+ Merge/Rebrand Set; "Gigolo," "Right One" Canceled

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser: For Jean-Luc, "Hope" Is On The Way

The Boys Season 4: Jack Quaid's Having a Bloody Fun Time At Work

The Flash Season 9: Candice Patton Shares Look at West Family Reunion

Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out MCU Fans Over "Backwards" Thinking

Ted Lasso Season 3: WBTV Boss Talks More Seasons, Roy Kent Spinoff

Dave Bautista Spoke with James Gunn, Won't Be Playing Bane for DCU

The Last of Us Ep. 4 Look; Offerman, Bartlett on Bill & Frank's Story

AEW Fight Forever Delayed Due To ESRB Rating Issues

The Always Sunny Podcast: Charlie Day on Returning to Set; S16 Update

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer: Our Thoughts & Takeaways

Gamera-Rebirth: Netflix Releases Teaser; Kaiju Key Art for New Anime

One Piece: Netflix Series Key Art Teases Adventures on the Horizon

The Last of Us, Rick and Morty & #SaveWarriorNun: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Can't Tweet Yet About Rick & Morty- The Daily LITG, 30th January 2023

