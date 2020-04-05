After the WrestleMania 36 rumors of Roman Reigns dropping out of the Universal Championship match against Goldberg were confirmed, WWE gave us our replacement; Braun Strowman. This seems like a cheap cop out, but ok. Fine. I'm sure this will be a quick match. With almost no build up between the two, it's hard to get excited for this match.

The match started with both men eyeing each other down. Goldberg struck first, but Strowman was quick to retaliate. Goldberg got in three spears, gets a two count on Strowman, and then another spear. Remember when Goldberg delivered a number of spears to Dolph Ziggler? I really liked that match.

Strowman got in a series of power slams, while yelling at Goldberg to get up. After the fourth powerslam, Strowman won the match. Strowman is your new Universal Champion. This is great for Strowman, but I can't help but feel like it's a little too late for Strowman, who was in the height of his popularity a few years ago. This was an easy way to get the title off of Goldberg, who will now go back into retirement until next WrestleMania. Just like the Undertaker.

I can't help but wonder if Reigns would have made the match go longer. Sure, Goldberg isn't where he was in his prime — but the guy can still deliver. Chances are Strowman will drop the title fairly quickly, but then again I would love to see him have an actual reign. I'm also not angry at Reigns dropping out. It's absolutely understandable — and very responsible — of him to sit this one out. I absolutely support any wrestler who is laying low during this world wide pandemic. For the record, this match was exactly two minutes and 12 seconds long. This was only slightly longer than when Goldberg took down Ziggler repeatedly.