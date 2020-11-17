Let's Take A Look At Disney Villains Monopoly, Now Available

Monopoly collectors, I do not envy you. Until recently, with the pandemic shutdowns, I had no idea how many different variations of this game there were. Now that we all need ways to pass the time at home, I went in search of a few board games for the family to play. It was then that I saw how many different versions of Monopoly there are, and it made my head spin. It seems like a new version or two comes out every hour or so, and one of the newest versions of is centered around the iconic Disney Villains. Hasbro was nice enough to send over this copy of the game to show you, so let's take a look at it.

Not The Only Disney Monopoly, But One Of The Best

First off, I was shocked this version of Monopoly came in a square box. Call me old fashioned, but this game should always come in a large, rectangular box. That being said, I love the key art they used on the box. The Evil Queen looks so menacing flanked by Scar and Cruella, and the colors really pop and let you know this is different than other versions of Monopoly your have played. That bleeds over to the game board and spaces as well. There are some deep cuts here, and Disney fans will get a kick out of it.

Players can take control of one of six villains: Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. Each has a special power if they are wearing the green Flames of Power, which is a fun addition here. The powers can tip the scales depending on which villain you play as. Poison Apple cards and chance cards also add to the fun. One thing I will say: the game does not come with enough of the currency tokens. Instead, there are only two denominations to use, and with three players, we constantly ran out—something to keep in mind.

As far as the gameplay is concerned, it was a bunch of fun. As stated, the Flames of Power really can tip things in your favor when the power is activated, and it added a fun new layer to the already familiar Monopoly gameplay. Other than that, standard Monopoly gameplay and fun were had by all, really. We all enjoyed "hiring" the villains, and seeing some of the villains on the board that my daughter didn't really know and then watching some of the films and such was a real treat.

Disney Villains Monopoly is available now. You can order it right here.