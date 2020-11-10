Hasbro Sent Us A Big Box Of Mandalorian Toys, Let's Check Em Out

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is two episodes in, and we are also a couple of weeks in on #MandoMondays, with new product reveals and releases. When the first season of the show came out, we had next to nothing as far as collectibles and merchandise on the pegs, except a Hasbro Star Wars Black Series figure of The Mandalorian. That is not the case this time. A plethora of companies have products out, but the main event for us collectors is the range of Hasbro products. We were fortunate enough to receive a box of Mandalorian goodness from the fine folks on the Star Wars team over there, so let's dig in and see some of the offerings Mando fans can find right now.

All The Mandalorian You Can Shake A Gaffi Stick At

Hasbro has a ton of different lines going as far as Mando products are concerned. Figures from the show have been selling out in stores in both the Vintage Collection and Black Series lines, and with new role-play items and skins on existing lines, there will be no shortage of Mandalorian products to pick up this holiday season. That includes plenty of The Child merchandise as well.

First up is a Mando version of Monopoly. I love how the outer box of this is the Mythrol in carbonite. Even the side is what the side of a carbonite block would be. Inside, there are eight playable game pieces from the show, and the board features locations from the show and callouts to the most popular moments from that instant classic first season. This is going to be re-released next year with a packed in Retro figure of the Remnant Stormtrooper as well.

One of the new lines in stores now is Mission Fleet, and a Mandalorian w/The Child and speeder bike is part of the line. We reviewed that earlier this year. A second wave of The Child mini-figures is also available. "The Bounty Collection" contains six new 2.2 inch Baby Yoda figures after the first series became an instant sellout. The cutest of this wave to me is the one with him chewing the Mando necklace.

Fans of the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection have both reissues and new figures to collect right now. Hitting exclusively at Walmarts, the Carbonized Collection features four figures: The Mandalorian, Death Trooper, Stormtrooper, and Cara Dune, with a metallic sheen to the paint aps and cardbacks. In the regular Vintage Collection, we have the Incinerator Trooper and Mando "Build-Up" pack that includes Imperial credits, a camtono, a removable helmet, and a Din Djarin head.

As a Star Wars animation fan, nothing geeked me out watching the show last year more than when the Darksaber appeared. This one I don't even really consider a Mandalorian toy; this one is for us Clone Wars and Rebels fans. Really well put together, this saber features a bunch of clashing sounds and slashing light effects. It really is quite cool.

This one should be really popular under the Christmas tree this year.

Finally, The Black Series. A number of these characters have already been available, with a Beskar armor version of the Mandalorian joining the Armorer in the latest waves. I love, love, love the new box design on the Star Wars Black Series line. I love how they connect; I love the new key art. I love how the different properties have different colorways—just great stuff. Also kinda cool is the new Credits Collection. Five figures on vintage-like cardbacks, paying tribute to the awesome closing credits artwork of the show. Each figure features a new deco and is exclusive to a different retailer.

Thank you to Hasbro for sending us this box of goodies. You can find all of it in stores and online right now.