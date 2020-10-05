Marvel Legends Retro Black Cat Figure Up For Order Now

Marvel Legends collectors were greeted with a surprise this morning, as a new retro-carded Black Cat figure was put up for order by Hasbro. Felicia comes on their Spider-Man retro cardback, which has been insanely popular this summer, and inspired by the old Toy Biz 90's figures. She comes with her whip and an adorable little black cat to add to your figure dioramas. This is a slight variation of the versions that have come before as well. You can check out the new Marvel Legends Black Cat down below.

Marvel Legends Black Cat Sold Out On Pulse Already

"Marvel's Black Cat is the most confident, cunning burglar the world has ever seen! Donning a black costume and mask, heiress Felicia Hardy changes into her Super Hero persona and prowls the streets with Spider-Man at her side. Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Marvel's Black Cat Vintage Collection figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel Spider-Man comics.

Vintage Collection Marvel's Black Cat figure has premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

This quality 6-inch Legends Series Retro Collection Marvel's Black Cat figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors."

Not surprisingly, this one sold out pretty much instantly on Hasbro Pulse. Good news however is that there are other retailers taking preorders, like here and here. Might want to snag yourself one quickly.