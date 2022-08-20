Marvel Legends Retro Carded Ghost Rider Figure Revealed

Marvel Legends drops usually do not occur on the weekends, but here we are. Today Hasbro revealed a new addition to their Retro Carded line, this time a throwback to the 90's Ghost Rider line with a new release for Johnny Blaze. This looks like a repack of sorts to the single carded Johnny we got in a Marvel Legends Spider-Man wave a few years ago, but with a new head and a couple of different accessories. The figure also will come on a throwback style card, which you can see below.

Get Ready For Ghost Rider Galore, Marvel Legends Fans

"The 20th of August has summoned a fiery reveal! Check out the new Marvel Legends Series Ghost Rider, inspired by Johnny Blaze's classic comic appearances! This vengeance-seeking Ghost Rider figure includes 6 character-inspired accessories, including his iconic flame chain. This figure will be available for pre-order later this month, so stay tuned!"

The Marvel Legends team has been teasing a big Ghost Rider release for this fall, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the character, and it is the worst kept secret in the universe that something Ghost Rider related would be coming to HasLab. I don't think that will be a Johnny Blaze on a bike again, though; I think we get a multipack. The main piece of it if I had to guess, will be the car that Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes drives around and then tier unlocks of each Spirit of Vengeance. A really fancy version of Johnny on his bike won't cut it if you ask me, especially since we already got that in Marvel Legends before and not at the HasLab price point.

This version of Johnny will be available to order later on this month, I am guessing when they reveal what the HasLab is.