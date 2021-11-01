AEW Rampage in The Daily LITG 1st November 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

AEW Rampage: With Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
AEW Rampage

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
  2. Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
  3. Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition
  4. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  5. Eternals Confirms Batman As Well As Superman Is Now Part Of The MCU
  6. The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star Appearance
  7. Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight
  8. Comic Store Stories About A Bisexual Superman
  9. Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
  10. Malek/Columbo, Washington/A-Team & More: Our New "Old Show" Takes

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, The Last Ronin and Pokémon

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's TMNT Return Delayed With New Art Team

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Alolan Marowak Raid Spotlight For Raid Day In Pokémon GO
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
  4. Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
  5. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
  6. Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
  7. Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
  8. Superman: The Man of Tomorrow #18 Review: A Real Accomplishment
  9. Funko Officially Announces Batman Animated Black Light Pops
  10. Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Offers Season 4 Thoughts; Talks David Tennant
  11. Jeff Lemire and Jock's Snow Angels, From ComiXology Originals in 2021
  12. 8 Retailer Exclusive Marvel Variants For December, 12 For January
  13. Murder Trial Begins For Tony Gushee, Arizona Comic Store Owner
  14. Great Britain – And Its Comic Shops – To Enter Lockdown Again
  15. Invisible Kingdom Final Volume To Be A Graphic Novel
  16. Steve Bell, Under Fire, for Latest Guardian Cartoon

LITG two years ago, Jude Terror was doing that thing with Wolverine

And Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

  1. Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
  2. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  3. The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  4. Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
  5. The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
  6. Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
  7. "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
  8. "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
  9. A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
  10. DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
  11. Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
  12. John F. Kelly Said Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know What He's Talking About
  13. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  14. Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
  15. Deals and Delays For DC Comics – Harleen, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity and Basketful Of Heads
  16. Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
  17. Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
  18. Valiant Launches Doctor Tomorrow in 2020 – Also Harbinger, Ninjak, Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Savage and X-O Manowar #Valiant2020
  19. "Rick and Morty": AEW's Best Friends, Orange Cassidy Hype Men [Video]
  20. "Star Wars": Benioff and Weiss Reportedly Wanted to Explore the Origins of the Jedi
  21. ComicbookDB.com Closing December – But Will Return, New and Improved
  22. "Crisis" Management: Candice Patton Has Us Wanting Lois/Iris CW Spinoff
  23. Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
  24. The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
  25. Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit

LITG three years ago, Heroes In Crisis was redefining Harley Quinn

While Mimic was facing the axe.

  1. Harley Quinn as Good as Batman? That's What Superman Thinks in Heroes In Crisis #2…
  2. Before You Kill Off An Original X-Man, Always Make Literary References (Extermination #4 Spoilers) 
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 'The Nightman Cometh': A Looketh Back
  4. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  5. 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More 

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on SmaxTop 10Zander Cannon.
  • Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann.
  • Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson.
  • Sean Clark, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia
  • Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito

