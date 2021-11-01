AEW Rampage in The Daily LITG 1st November 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
- Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
- Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- Eternals Confirms Batman As Well As Superman Is Now Part Of The MCU
- The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star Appearance
- Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight
- Comic Store Stories About A Bisexual Superman
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- Malek/Columbo, Washington/A-Team & More: Our New "Old Show" Takes
- Vampires, Zombies in Max Brooks' Extinction Parade 2 CGC 10 at Auction
- S.W.O.R.D. #9 Review: Canada Goes Racist
- The Super-Science and Superheroics of Wonderworld Comics, at Auction
- God Is Dead: Book Of Acts Alpha CGC 10.0 Alan Moore 14/150 At Auction
- Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 Review: Great And Horrifying
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's The Bone Orchard: Mythos In 2022
- The Iconically Weird Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction
- Time Before Time #6 Review: Satisfies
- Dr Maya Chamara – DC Comics' Doctor Multiverse From A Parallel Canada
- The Conan-Inspired Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino Tease Something Scary For Hallowe'en
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #17 Review: Everything You Need
- "Batman/Fortnite Needs To Be Monthly" – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Kayden Phoenix Debuts First Latina Superhero Team, A La Brava at SDCC
- A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en In The Daily LITG 31st October 2021
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Alolan Marowak Raid Spotlight For Raid Day In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
- Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
- Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
- Superman: The Man of Tomorrow #18 Review: A Real Accomplishment
- Funko Officially Announces Batman Animated Black Light Pops
- Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Offers Season 4 Thoughts; Talks David Tennant
- Jeff Lemire and Jock's Snow Angels, From ComiXology Originals in 2021
- 8 Retailer Exclusive Marvel Variants For December, 12 For January
- Murder Trial Begins For Tony Gushee, Arizona Comic Store Owner
- Great Britain – And Its Comic Shops – To Enter Lockdown Again
- Invisible Kingdom Final Volume To Be A Graphic Novel
- Steve Bell, Under Fire, for Latest Guardian Cartoon
- Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
- Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
- "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
- A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
- DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
- Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
- John F. Kelly Said Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know What He's Talking About
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
- Deals and Delays For DC Comics – Harleen, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity and Basketful Of Heads
- Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
- Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
- Valiant Launches Doctor Tomorrow in 2020 – Also Harbinger, Ninjak, Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Savage and X-O Manowar #Valiant2020
- "Rick and Morty": AEW's Best Friends, Orange Cassidy Hype Men [Video]
- "Star Wars": Benioff and Weiss Reportedly Wanted to Explore the Origins of the Jedi
- ComicbookDB.com Closing December – But Will Return, New and Improved
- "Crisis" Management: Candice Patton Has Us Wanting Lois/Iris CW Spinoff
- Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
- The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
- Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit
- Harley Quinn as Good as Batman? That's What Superman Thinks in Heroes In Crisis #2…
- Before You Kill Off An Original X-Man, Always Make Literary References (Extermination #4 Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 'The Nightman Cometh': A Looketh Back
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More
- Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on Smax, Top 10, Zander Cannon.
- Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann.
- Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson.
- Sean Clark, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia
- Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito
