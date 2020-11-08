Biden, His Time – The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. Yesterday, it was announced that Joe Biden would be the next President of the United States,, and Ghostbusters 2 started trending. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Pokémon GO, Philadelphia, WW84 – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO and Philadelphia – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

One year ago, I was off to Thought Bubble

And DC was messing with Wonder Woman comic book issue numbers.

Two years ago, no one was dying in Justice League

And there were more Cobblepots about.

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Daredevil, Captain America, Battlestar Galactica and Creepy writer Roger McKenzie.

Marilee Woch , editor at Majestic Comics.

, editor at Majestic Comics. Nameless, Officer Downe and Nixon's Pals, co-creator and Batman artist, Chris Burnham.

Comic store employee at New DImension Comics, Dan Greenwald.

Steven Scott , writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman.

, writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman. Tom Feister, artist on Ex-Machina, G.I. Joe, Iron Man, Avengers, Green Lantern and Witchblade.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO and Philadelphia or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.