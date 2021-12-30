Boba Fett Complaints In The Daily LITG 30th January 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. But it's Star Wars. It's Boba Fett. There are bound to be complaints.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Boba Fett Complaints In The Daily LITG 30th January 2021
Temura Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
  1. The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
  2. Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
  3. The Biggest Reveal In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
  4. Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
  5. Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
  6. McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Arkham Asylum Titan Joker Mega Figure
  7. Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
  8. Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
  9. Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago

  1. Today's Justice League #39 On Whether Doomsday Clock is DC Canon or Not (Spoilers)
  2. The Truth About Professor X, in Today's Dawn of X Comics – X-Force #6, New Mutants #6, Fallen Angels #6 and X-Men #5 Spoilers
  3. The Return of The Children Of The Vault to Today's X-Men #5 (Spoilers)
  4. "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
  5. How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
  6. Suicide Squad #2 – a New Authority For DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  7. Baby Yoda Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, Crashes Site
  8. Will DC Comics Ever Publish Lee Bermejo: Inside, On Dark Ground Hardcover in English?
  9. Skrulls, Skulls and Ancient Gods – Frank Tieri Rewrites the Marvel Universe in Ravencroft
  10. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced

LITG two years ago…

  1. Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon
  2. Free On Bleeding Cool: Gail Simone and Sergio Davila's Swords Of Sorrow #1, For Dynamite's Humble Bundle
  3. Who's Jean Grey Kissing in Age Of X-Man Alpha #1? (Spoilers)
  4. The Comic Mint Destroying Copies of Detective Comics #1000
  5. Tomorrow, Flash Annual #2 Notices Wally West Died in Heroes In Crisis – Previews to Both

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question
  • Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist
  • Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.
  • Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.
  • Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.
  • Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.
  • Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Spider-Man credit scenes, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.