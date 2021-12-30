Boba Fett Complaints In The Daily LITG 30th January 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. But it's Star Wars. It's Boba Fett. There are bound to be complaints.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
- The Biggest Reveal In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
- Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Arkham Asylum Titan Joker Mega Figure
- Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Patrick Gleason Puts Webhead Into Amazing Spider-Man #83 (Spoilers)
- Kang Up Against Avenger Prime, Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Thanos And The Infinity Hammer Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- The Return of Jack Of Hearts Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1?
- The Death Of Captain America Teased In Marvel Comics Timeless #1
- Black Panther and Spider-Man Future Teased- Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Iron Man's Deity Destiny Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Andrew Vachss, Hardboiled Writer, Defender of Children, Passes Away
- Young Avengers & Thunderbolts Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Orchis, Krakoa But No Rogue Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Gunless Punisher In Action In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- New Iron Fist Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- Ben Reilly's Future Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- The Twilight Sword, Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- It's All About Eddie In The Daily LITG December 29th 2021
LITG one year ago
- Today's Justice League #39 On Whether Doomsday Clock is DC Canon or Not (Spoilers)
- The Truth About Professor X, in Today's Dawn of X Comics – X-Force #6, New Mutants #6, Fallen Angels #6 and X-Men #5 Spoilers
- The Return of The Children Of The Vault to Today's X-Men #5 (Spoilers)
- "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
- How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
- Suicide Squad #2 – a New Authority For DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, Crashes Site
- Will DC Comics Ever Publish Lee Bermejo: Inside, On Dark Ground Hardcover in English?
- Skrulls, Skulls and Ancient Gods – Frank Tieri Rewrites the Marvel Universe in Ravencroft
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
LITG two years ago…
- Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon
- Free On Bleeding Cool: Gail Simone and Sergio Davila's Swords Of Sorrow #1, For Dynamite's Humble Bundle
- Who's Jean Grey Kissing in Age Of X-Man Alpha #1? (Spoilers)
- The Comic Mint Destroying Copies of Detective Comics #1000
- Tomorrow, Flash Annual #2 Notices Wally West Died in Heroes In Crisis – Previews to Both
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question
- Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist
- Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.
- Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.
- Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.
- Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.
- Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Spider-Man credit scenes, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.