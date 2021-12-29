It's All About Eddie In The Daily LITG December 29th 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Merry Christmas one and all…

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Zack Snyder and Pokémon GO

LITG three years ago, death came to Vikings

And Marvel began showing its 2020 vision.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dave McKean, filmmaker and comic creator of Cages, Arkham Asylum, The Black Dog.

filmmaker and comic creator of Cages, Arkham Asylum, The Black Dog. Will Morgan, owner of 30th Century Comics, Wembley.

owner of 30th Century Comics, Wembley. Matt Bowers , artist on Memphis and Like Father Like Daughter.

, artist on Memphis and Like Father Like Daughter. Ryan Aleong, Special Projects Manager at Paradise Comics.

Special Projects Manager at Paradise Comics. Rick Ketcham , comic book inker and editor on Runaways, New X-Men, New Excalibur, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

, comic book inker and editor on Runaways, New X-Men, New Excalibur, Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Vincent Ferrante, publisher of Monarch Comics.

publisher of Monarch Comics. Marvel editor Barry Dutter.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Spider-Man credit scenes, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg, venom