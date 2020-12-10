Cobra Kai to Lego Star Wars – The Daily LITG, 10th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Cobra Kai to Lego Star Wars – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Cobra Kai and Lego Star Wars – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
And Spider-Man is dying again and again and again…
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Take To The Skies with New LEGO Star Wars Star Fighter Sets
- New Superman and Robin Figures Incoming from McFarlane Toys
- Joe Manganiello Shares Details About Ben Affleck's Batman Film
- Funko Unveils DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop Vinyls
- Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
- Death of Peter Parker in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #54 (Spoilers)
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- We Unbox Funko's Marvel Collector Corps End Credits Box
- Solid Blood #17 Is By Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, Out Next Week
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Alan Moore Faxed Gen-13 Script Now At $2500 On eBay
- Robyn Hood & Tarot Card Game Lead Zenescope March 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Expands With New COO Lesa Miller and More Key Hires
- Valiant Entertainment Unveils Retro Motion Comics Line
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Mindless Speculation: Jacqueline McGee In Immortal Hulk (Spoilers)
- DC Comics' Truly Bizarre Misprint Of Underworld Unleashed
- DC and Dan DiDio's Big Change One Year On – How Did We Do?
- The All-New All-Different Prehistoric X-Men in Avengers #39
- More History Lessons For King In Black (Namor, Sword, Venom Spoilers)
- What Do You Need Six Teleporters For Anyway? SWORD #1 Spoilers
- Scarlet Witch, The Pretender Of Krakoa? (SWORD #1 Spoilers)
- Something Very Nasty Happens To Sebastian Shaw in Marauders #16
- Crossover #3 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw Has Almost 100,000 Orders
- Joseph Elliott-Coleman In Today's 2000AD Comic
LITG One year ago, Ms Marvel was blowing up.
And Rob Liefeld was drawing Baby Yoda.
- The Magnificent Ms Marvel #10 Blows Up on eBay
- Marvel Legends Gets Cuckoo with New X-Men Figures
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Is Lured By "The Dark Side" [PREVIEW]
- Rob Liefeld Draws Baby Yoda as Deadpool Takes Over from The Mandalorian
- $52,000 Crowdfunded Star Wars Parody Comic That Shipped Without Packaging
- The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
- Joshua Luna Speaks Out on Why He No Longer Works with His Brother, Jonathan Luna
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "410 Gone": They're Not Done [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
Two years ago… DC was changing the look of Young Justice.
And we scooped the news that Titan had lost the Warhammer comic book license, two years before Marvel would start publishing it.
- DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
- Titan Comics Lose Warhammer 40,000 License From Games Workshop
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland- The Falcon is Done!
- Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
- Marvel's Stan Lee Tribute Banner to Appear on More Marvel Comics Covers
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- San Sebastiano Superstar – Comics, HIV/Aids und die Kunst zu leben 3.15pm GMT
- Barbican Comic Forum / What's the best comic for Christmas? An informal group dedicated to the understanding and enjoyment of the multifaceted medium of comic books and graphic novels. Make friends, converse, get recommendations and choose from a wide selection of books to borrow and take home. From novices to fanatics: open to all. 5.30-7.30pm GMT
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matt Tolbert, comic strip writer
- Chas Truog, comic book artist, including Animal Man.
- Comic creator anxd editor, Titan Comics, David Leach
- Steven Finkel, founder of Comic Mint
- Comic creator Kenneth Brown.
