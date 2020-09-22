Dan DiDio and his New Job on The Daily LITG, 22nd September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's American Horror Stories, John Oliver or Dan DiDio and his new job. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
American Horror Stories and John Oliver – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
- Destiny 2 Hunter Sovereign Heroes Get New Threezero Figures
- Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Revealed
- Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
- Thundercats Ultimates By Super7: Let's Look At Lion-O
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday, with Dan DiDio's new job
In case you actually wanted to read about comic books. I know, mad, right?
- Dan DiDio Appointed Tutor at The Kubert School, From Concept to Sale
- Mike Mignola Suggests Nazi-Punching Hellboy Might Vote Biden/Harris
- Next Week's Spawn #310 Has Orders Of 120,000 Copies
- Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
- The Bad Idea Hero Trade Preview Sells For $780 on eBay
One year ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie
And didn't that work out well?
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
- Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
- Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
- IDW Cancels "Magic The Gathering: Chandra: The Trials Of Alara" Comic Before Publication
- James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
- "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
- OFFICIAL – Dan DiDio Confirms James Tynion IV as New Batman Writer in 2020
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Crisis" Management: 9 "Guarantees" for "Arrow," "The Flash," & More
- Speculator Corner: Marvel Comics #1000 – First Appearance of Apocalypse's Original Four Horsemen From HOXPOX
- Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
- Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
- MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
- Can Cosmic Ghost Rider Lift Thor's Hammer? Avengers #24 [Preview]
- Claremont and Sienkiewicz Return and Haven't Lost a Step in New Mutants: War Children #1 [Preview]
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "Back and to the Future" Overview [PREVIEW]
- OFFICIAL: Tony Daniel, Danny Miki and Tomeu Morey as New Batman Ongoing Artists in 2020
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Meet Osita, Lok, and Chaos Kitten, the New Members of DC's Suicide Squad
- Speculator Corner: Will Last Avengers Story #2 Beat Spider-Girl #59?
- Lucius Fox to Play a Big Role Next Year in Batman Comic – Is Luke Fox Being Teased?
Two years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
How many articles could we get out of this one?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Has DC Comics Got Nightwing Completely the Wrong Way Round? (Batman #55 Spoilers)
- Chelsea Cain Rips Marvel and Comics Industry a New One in Scorching Interview
- At the End of X-Men Blue, the X-Men Return to the Beginning (Preview)
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- New DC Comics Day
- Comic Book Club: Fred Van Lente And Matthew Klein, 7pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context 6pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Kuper, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.
- Magdalene Visaggio, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.
- Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.
- Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.
- Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.
- Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.
- Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.
