Doctor Emo In The Daily LITG, 14th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG two years ago – Parasite became a comic

And Aurora joined X-Factor.

LITG three years ago, Poison Ivy controversy began

And there was no post-credit scene for Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Cassaday of Planetary, Captain America and Creative Director of Humanoids

of Planetary, Captain America and Creative Director of Humanoids Niko Henrichon of Doctor Strange

of Doctor Strange Phillip Vaughan , Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee.

, Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee. David B. Quinn , co-creator of Faust

, co-creator of Faust Michael Kasinger , sketch card artist.

, sketch card artist. Suzanne Dechnik , comics colourist

, comics colourist Chad Bowers, writer on Youngblood, X-Men 92, Swordquest, Deadpool.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg