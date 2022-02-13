When James Gunn Likes Your Silly Tweet- Daily LITG, 13th February 2022
Comments
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
- Today Is Hoppip Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Law & Order S21 Promo: For Jack, Making a Statement Isn't Enough
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
- Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
- Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
- Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
- DC Comics Switches Glossy Cardstock Covers To Matte Cardstock Covers
- Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Watcher is Punished for His Actions in Trial of the Watcher #1
- JobWatch: Meagan Damore Moves To Marvel, Chris Arrant Moves On
- Raina Telgemeier Opens ComicsPRO Online Industry Event In Two Weeks
- DC To Publish Diana & Nubia, Sequel To Diana, Princess Of The Amazons
- Will Marvel Comics' Predator Be Rescheduled For September 2022?
- Tee Franklin Writes Niobe: World Of Asunda Comic Ahead Of HBO Show
- Vicky Fang Sells Ava Lin Graphic Novel Series To Candlewick
- The Swipe Files In The Daily LITG For The 12th February 2022