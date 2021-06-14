Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021

Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021
LITG Image: Shutterstock.com

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
  2. Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
  3. Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
  4. If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]
  5. Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Will Adapt Eevee Heroes
  6. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
  7. Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
  8. Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
  9. Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
  10. This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, by now I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That one year ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

  1. Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
  2. Nightwing #71 Review: This Is All as Dumb as It Sounds
  3. Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
  4. Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
  5. One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
  6. Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
  7. Gold Lantern Gives Legion Of Super-Heroes a 2nd Print and 1:25 Cover
  8. "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
  9. Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
  10. DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad

LITG two years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Kupperberg, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, and a contributing author with Crazy 8 Press
  • Mark Heike of AC Comics
  • Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.
  • Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.
  • Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar
  • Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.
  • Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends
  • Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.