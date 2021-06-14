Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021
The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
- Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
- If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Will Adapt Eevee Heroes
- Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
- Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
- Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- PrintWatch: Image Increases Reprint Discounts If Stores Order Today
- Gorgo and Konga: The Monsters Steve Ditko Made His Own, at Auction
- Wonder Woman's Sort-of Sisters from Another Planet, Up for Auction
- Some Thoughts On Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6
- Writers Vs Artists In Comics Breaks Out One More Time On Social Media
- Spider-Man & X-Men Beat Batman & Joker- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Obscure Comics: Comic-Con Special 2015 #1 Supergirl: "Sister Act"
- Winsor McCay Little Nemo/Rarebit Fiends Original Artwork at Auction
- A Darkness In The Light: Luna #2
- That Time Streak the Wonder Dog Replaced Green Lantern, Up for Auction
- Trese: Filipino Supernatural Noir Series Offers a New Voice in Horror
- Orbital Comics Of London Transforms Into Orbital Art Gallery
- Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021
LITG one year ago, closing comic book stores
To be fair, by now I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That one year ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.
- Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
- Nightwing #71 Review: This Is All as Dumb as It Sounds
- Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
- Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
- One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
- Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
- Gold Lantern Gives Legion Of Super-Heroes a 2nd Print and 1:25 Cover
- "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
- Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
- DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
LITG two years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…
We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…
- Rob Liefeld Quits Twitter Following DC Tweet Controversy
- Man Sells His Half-Million Dollar Comics Collection to Go Travelling
- Official: Bendis Brings Back the Legion With Ryan Sook for New Ongoing, Millennium Event
- DC Launches 'Gotham City Monsters' with Frankenstein, Killer Croc, Lady Clayface, Orca, I Vampire – But No Poison Ivy
- Machine Man, Not Ultron, Will Be Villain of Ultron Agenda
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Kupperberg, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, and a contributing author with Crazy 8 Press
- Mark Heike of AC Comics
- Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.
- Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.
- Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar
- Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.
- Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends
- Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
