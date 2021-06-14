Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, by now I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That one year ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

LITG two years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Kupperberg , longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, and a contributing author with Crazy 8 Press

, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, and a contributing author with Crazy 8 Press Mark Heike of AC Comics

of AC Comics Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.

Predator artist. Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.

creator of Mordant Orange. Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar

creator of The Mice Templar Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.

creator of Caravan. Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends

author of The Realm Legends Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg