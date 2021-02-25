From Supergirl To WandaVision – The Daily LITG, 26th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Joss Whedon, Roland Moore or Pikachu or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Supergirl to WandaVision – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- SCOOP: DC to Launch Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June
- American Horror Story: Leslie Grossman Posts S10 Finale Pitch Reaction
- WandaVision: Kevin Feige Says Quicksilver Plot Twist Long-Planned
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Star Appreciates Amell's Support; "Lex Luthor" Likes
- Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
- The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
- Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
- 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
- Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – The Daily LITG, 25th February 2021
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Former DC EIC Michele R Wells Joins Tapas Media In Executive Role
- Comic Store In Your Future – Being Your Own Store
- The Miracles To Appear in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
- Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR
- Next Week Will Be A Monster Week In Comics – If They All Arrive
- Miracle Molly's Two Panel Appearance In Batman #106 (Spoilers)
- Ultramega #1 Gets Orders For 31,000 – Is It Enough?
- Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, John McCrea's Blondie Graphic Novel
- Stephen Mooney's Bettie Page: Tomb Raider Comic With Greg Hildebrandt
- Reptil #1 First Marvel Comics Appearance Sells for $80 on eBay
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs Department Of Truth Hollow Heart Haha Crossover
- CBLDF "Comics After COVID" Online Panel Today
- How Scottish Comic Cons Are Returning – Or Not – For 2021
LITG one year ago – we were still talking 5G
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
- Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
- Meghan Fitzmartin, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
- The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
- DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
- Kevin Shinick – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Geoffrey Thorne, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
LITG two years ago – DCU was up in the air
And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
- Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
- Dan DiDio on Bringing the Previously-Walmart Exclusive 100-Page Giants Into the Comic Shops
- Jordan White: Sage Will Appear in "Biggest X-Men Book of the Year"
- Many Deaths of Lois Lane Issue Of Walmart's 100-Page Superman Giant #7 Fetches a Premium on eBay
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books
- David Boswell, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman
- Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger
