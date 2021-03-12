Glee, Pokémon GO and Buffy – The Daily LITG 12th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Glee, Pokémon GO, Buffy or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Glee, Pokémon GO, Buffy – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Buffy Anniversary: Charisma Carpenter Wants Another "Cultural Reset"
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Today Is The First Mega Bonus Hour iI Pokémon GO
- New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
- Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
- Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Tasks For The Season Of Legends Special Research In Pokémon GO
- Soaring Penguin Press Publishes Autobiographical Black Bastard
- Mike Mignola, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell's Falconspeare Coming This Fall
- The Court Of Owls Comes To Batman Adventures Comic: Season Two
- Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson to Write Story in Batman: Urban Legends
- The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton from Kyle Starks, Chris Schweizer
- 615,000 Copies Were Not Enough For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
- You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth Comics Sells Over 30,000
- McFarlane and Michelinie Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders
- Shaky Kane and Krent Able Create Kane & Able Graphic Novel From Image
- Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 Die-Cut Cover – Has Another Cover?
- The Differences Between Digital And Print Children Of The Atom #1
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR, Batman, Black Friday Get Second Prints
- Crush & Lobo Mini-Series to Launch from DC Comics in June
- Magic #1 Over 50,000 Orders Before FOC – Without Cards
- DC Comics Announces Pride Anthology, Pride Variant Covers for June
- Sitterson and Gregori to Defile Dark Horse with The Worst Dudes
- Jeanine Schaefer Steps Down as Executive Editor at Boom Studios
- Scout Comics To Be Distributed By Lunar Distribution Alongside DC
LITG one year ago – Trump kept out of Bond
And X Of Swords started early.
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
- Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
- The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
- Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.
- Jason Brice, of Comics Bulletin
- Khwan Kaisang, comcis art model.
- R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.
