King In Black: Marauders #1 Review: Transcends The Tedious

King In Black Marauders #1 8/10 Kate Pryde has to make a hard choice off the coast of New York as the nation of Krakoa shows its true colors.

In a rare and impressive feat, this story transcends the tedious crossover swamping your Marvel favorites and tells a very good story on its own. With high seas adventure and mutant-specific story mechanics, there is no shortage of things to like here.

Kate Pryde is Red Queen of the Hellfire Club, a job that also makes her the captain of the ship The Marauder, a high tech means of performing clandestine missions to recover mutants in danger and ensure certain economic back channels stay open. Alongside "cop from the future" Bishop, reformed villain Pyro, her pet space dragon Lockheed and omega-level chill dude Iceman, she has been tasked with invading crossover-mired Manhattan and rescue mutant leaders Storm and Cyclops from the symbiote forces of the evil space god Knull.

Along the way, something goes wrong, and they end up on a completely different mission that is both fascinating, engaging, and develops a lot about the characters herein. As the rain falls and the space dragons indiscriminately attack, well, pretty much everything we see, the crew of the Marauder dispense justice and save the lost in a way that really connected. Gerry Duggan's efficient script even provides a wonderful Cassian Andor moment for Bishop that's a deep surprise.

To have most of am issue happen in the rain and still have every facial expression, every gesture, every moment of action look crystal clear is a real accomplishment from the visual team of Luke Ross, Carlos Lopez, and Cory Petit. This is an issue that takes on a serious subject but still provides room for levity and entertainment. While it deals with the larger crossover story, it supersedes it by making its own narrative more important. RATING: BUY.

