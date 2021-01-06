Pokémon GO, Walking Dead, Power Rangers-Daily LITG 6th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Walking Dead, Power Rangers or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Power Rangers – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- The Walking Dead: Better to Be Early Than Late, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Boom Studios Launches A Mighty Morphin Second Kickstarter
- Mr Bean Cancels Cancel Culture, Kinda Cancels Playing Mr Bean
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Costumes Come to Life With New Funko Pops
- The Totality Comes To The DC Omniverse In Death Metal #7 (Spoilers)
- Riverdale Season 5 Preview: Prom Night, "Katy Keene" Crossover & More
- American Horror Story, The Orville, Mayans MC & More Delay Prod Return
- Return Of Frog-Man – And Scarlet Spider In This Week's Iron Man #5
LITG ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Spawn Is Not In Crossover #3, But We Know Who Is (Spoilers)
- 100K? Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Has 200K Orders!
- Future State Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, Thinks Airports Are Hell
- Over 100,000 Orders For Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic Comic
- What's Up With Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn Today? (Spoilers)
- Fulcrum Publishing Sells Graphic Novel Line To Chicago Review Press
- Future State Swamp Thing Rewrites The New Anatomy Lesson
- Meet The Time Luchadores In Future State: Superman Of Metropolis #1
- Everyone Meet Jace Fox – The Next Batman #1 Spoilers
- Attack on Titan Manga to End in April 2021
- The DC Earth Has Rival For Centre Of The Omniverse In Death Metal #7?
LITG One year ago, Superboy-Prime came back for the first time
And we had a great plan for Dracula watchers.
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- Rogue Finally Puts Some Clothes On in Excalibur #5 [Preview]
- "Arrow": Stephen Amell Ready, Looks to "Heels", "Code 8" Sequel Future
- Is Your Comic Shop Being Sued For £5000?
- Target Gets Its Own Exclusive Batman: The Caped Crusader 100-Page Giant #1
- Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 5th January 2020 – Thor Beats X-Men Beats Star Wars.
LITG Two years ago, we had our first Crisis count
And JK Rowling began to show first signs of transphobia.
- The DC Universe Has Officially Had Seven Crises According To Young Justice #1
- In Latest Retcon, J.K. Rowling Reveals Wizards Used to Poop on the Floor at Hogwarts
- How Marvel Aim to Increase Orders of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Thanks to Warner Bros, Harry Potter Will Officially Appear In Next Week's Young Justice #1
- Storm Gets a Promotion in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #9
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Happening today.
There is less stuff happening. But there still is stuff.
- New Comics Day
- Comic Book and Literacy Arts with Project D.R.E.A.M. Calling all tweens! Do you love graphic novels? Do you dream of drawing and writing your own? You are in luck – Walnut Street West Library has partnered with Pyroglyphics Studios to bring you a month-long comic book illustration and writing course where you will learn how to design, draw, ink, and then articulate your own characters. 6pm ET
- Comics Club: Tween Comic Book Discussion Tea Dragon Society Ages 9-14. Come and talk to other lovers of comics and graphic novels! We meet on the first Wednesday of every month, and you vote to decide which comic we read next. This month's title will be Tea Dragon Society. 7pm ET
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.
- Stan Konopka, writer of Rejected.
- Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.
- Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.
- Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.
- Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.
