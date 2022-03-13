Punisher #1 Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And the launch of the new Punisher series by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz, after so long without, propels it to the top of the chart, while DC Comics only gets a couple into the top ten chart at all.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Punisher #1
- Amazing Spider-Man #92
- Devil's Reign #5
- X Deaths of Wolverine #4
- Thor #23
- X Lives of Wolverine #4
- Detective Comics #1,056
- Venom #6
- Captain Carter #1
- Superman Son of Kal-El #9
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- Rodman Comics: Good sales this week. Did joke about X Deaths of Wolverine outselling X Lives of Wolverine here. Apparently death sells more. Punisher did well in store, just surprised it did not take the top spot this week.
- Ssalefish Comics: This was a week of huge sellers, to the point that the ones on the lower portion of the list were doing much closer to the numbers normally reserved for the top 5. Big hits all around. Justice League vs The Legion of Superheroes is doing similar numbers to Justice League, an impressive feat it is keeping almost the same readers involved. X Lives and X Deaths are practically tied but a few more customers have stated their preference to X Deaths as the continuation of Inferno.
- Graham Crackers Comics: There was a lot of anticipation for this new direction with Punisher. It seemed like everyone was curious to see just what was happening. We were a bit bummed Captain Carter just missed our top 10.
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson
- Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022
- Two Big Deaths Already Spoiled By Marvel And DC Comics This Week
- When Grant Morrison Planned A Left Wing & A Right Wing Superman
- A New Justice League, For DC Comics' Dark Crisis
- Dave Gibbons To Talk About The End Of His Relationship With Alan Moore
- How Many Pokémon TCG Packs It Took To Get Rainbow Charizard VSTAR
- The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
- Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day
- Greg Rucka Joins Ed Brubaker On Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 9: Why, Lauren? Why?
- Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719