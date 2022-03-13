Punisher #1 Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And the launch of the new Punisher series by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz, after so long without, propels it to the top of the chart, while DC Comics only gets a couple into the top ten chart at all.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Punisher #1 Amazing Spider-Man #92 Devil's Reign #5 X Deaths of Wolverine #4 Thor #23 X Lives of Wolverine #4 Detective Comics #1,056 Venom #6 Captain Carter #1 Superman Son of Kal-El #9

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: Good sales this week. Did joke about X Deaths of Wolverine outselling X Lives of Wolverine here. Apparently death sells more. Punisher did well in store, just surprised it did not take the top spot this week.

Ssalefish Comics: This was a week of huge sellers, to the point that the ones on the lower portion of the list were doing much closer to the numbers normally reserved for the top 5. Big hits all around. Justice League vs The Legion of Superheroes is doing similar numbers to Justice League, an impressive feat it is keeping almost the same readers involved. X Lives and X Deaths are practically tied but a few more customers have stated their preference to X Deaths as the continuation of Inferno.

Graham Crackers Comics: There was a lot of anticipation for this new direction with Punisher. It seemed like everyone was curious to see just what was happening. We were a bit bummed Captain Carter just missed our top 10.

We were a bit bummed Captain Carter just missed our top 10.