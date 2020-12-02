Rick & Morty & Alex Ross – The Daily LITG, 2nd December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From I Am Not Starfire to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Rick & Morty & Alex Ross – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Shiny Seel Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now
- Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Piers Morgan? British Guide To Marvel Comics' The Union #1 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Adds 20-Page Wolverine Story to $199 Chris Claremont Loot Box
- Incorporating Batman Incorporated Into Batman #104
- Namor Dives Deep Into Marvel Continuity Waters For The King In Black
- Dan DiDio Makes An Appearance In The Finale Of Metal Men #12
- Catana Chetwynd Follows Snug With In Love & Pyjamas in February
- Stephanie and Cassandra Join Barbara as Batgirls in Batman #104?
- Simon & Schuster To Teach Children to Read Comics With New Imprints
- Poison Ivy Is Coming? Seems So… Batman #104 Spoilers
- Galactus Came To Fortnite – And Here Comes Season 2 Chapter 5
- Something Is Misprinting The Children – Boom To Reprint 50,000 Copies
- Gaby Epstein Draws The Baby Sitter's Club Graphic Novel Volume 9
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- New Comics Day
- You did WHAT to my Comics? Join ish & the Cincinnati Skirball Museum for Graphic Jews: Storytelling through Art Series. These "lunch" and learns feature creatives and scholars who explore the intersection of Jews and Graphic Art. Artist Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik will lead an interactive studio visit and art workshop about his innovative Mishna & comic book explorations. Noon-1pm ET.
- POW! Writing and Drawing Comics (Beginner) – Fall 2020 Online – 4:20- 6.50pm ET
- Maine Holiday Comics Bazaar hosted by Gentleman & Scholar Comics and James Couture
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.
- Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.
- Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput
- Alex Sinclair, comics colourist.
- Comics podcaster John Siuntres.
