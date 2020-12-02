Rick & Morty & Alex Ross – The Daily LITG, 2nd December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From I Am Not Starfire to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Rick & Morty & Alex Ross – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.

LITG One year ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina

And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.

Two years ago… comic stores got a lesson.

And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.

Happening today:

Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.

New Comics Day

You did WHAT to my Comics? Join ish & the Cincinnati Skirball Museum for Graphic Jews: Storytelling through Art Series. These "lunch" and learns feature creatives and scholars who explore the intersection of Jews and Graphic Art. Artist Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik will lead an interactive studio visit and art workshop about his innovative Mishna & comic book explorations. Noon-1pm ET.

POW! Writing and Drawing Comics (Beginner) – Fall 2020 Online – 4:20- 6.50pm ET

Maine Holiday Comics Bazaar hosted by Gentleman & Scholar Comics and James Couture

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.

Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.

comic book retailer and outrager. Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput

Alex Sinclair , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Comics podcaster John Siuntres.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Starfire's daughter, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.