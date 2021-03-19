Supergirl, Doctor Who & The Punisher – The Daily LITG 19th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Supergirl, Doctor Who and the Punisher or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Supergirl, Doctor Who and the Punisher – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
- Doctor Who Star Mandip Gill: The Doctor Will Be a Woman of Color
- Is Marvel's Punisher Losing His Skull?
- Watched Zack Snyder's Justice League? Read The Two Sequels He Planned
- Wolverine, Jean Grey & Cyclops, One More Time (X-Force #18 Spoilers)
- Belligerent DC Comics Finally Releases June 2021 Solicitations
- The Love Life Of Captain Marvel Takes Quite A Twist (Major Spoilers)
- Alessandro Vitti is the New Artist for Thor, Rather Than Keanu Reeves
- Tonight Is The First Mega Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations In Full
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Compass: Indiana Jones-esque Image Miniseries Debuts in June
- DC Publishes Space Jam: New Legacy Graphic Novel 3 Weeks Before Movie
- Bones Leopard, Kelly & Nichole Matthews' Save Yourself! From Boom
- Doug Wagner & Daniel Hillyard Move From Plastic To Vinyl, From Image
- Bone Parish's Cullen Bunn & Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom
- From Dr Aphra to Lando, Marvel Comics/Star Wars Pride Variant Covers
- Belligerent DC Comics Finally Releases June 2021 Solicitations
- SEGA & IDW Partner Up For Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Comic
- Wizard World Gets Into the Crypto Collectible Game with NFTs
- Where Do Batman's Co-Ordinates Point To, On Fortnite Island?
- Dark Horse Promotes Another Volume of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology
- Is Marvel's Punisher Losing His Skull?
- What Is Han Solo's Big Twist In Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters?
- Ed Brisson and Kev Walker Launch Predator #1 From Marvel In June
- Printwatch: Dracula, Motherf**ker Graphic Novel Gets A Second Printing
- Judge Dredd Publisher Incensed Over Brexit Price of Importing Horses
- Comparing Alessandro Vitti To Ron Garney On Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR
- Miles Morales Gets A Brand New Internship In The Marvel Universe
- Will DC Be Able To Do Free Comic Book Day If Diamond Trademarks It?
- Shazadam, Captain Marvel & Hellfire Gala – Daily LITG 18th March 2021
LITG one year ago – it was a Twilight of Superheroes
And the Batman Who Laughed played Basil Exposition.
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- How Will The Joker Make Ric Grayson Remember Being Dick Grayson? (Nightwing #70 Spoilers)
- What Is Krakoa Doing To Domino? (X-Force #9 Spoilers)
- Lee's Comics of Mountain View, California, Will No Longer Reopen
- How Do You Do, Fellow Kids? Meet Marvel's Gen Z New Warriors – Snowflake, Screentime, Safespace, More
- Eric Stephenson, Publisher of Image Comics, Challenges Marvel and DC Over Coronavirus
- So How Does Captain Marvel Wield Thor's Hammer Mjolnir Anyway? (#16 Spoilers)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG two years ago – Rick & Morty felt great
And Avengers Endgame got LEGOed
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- Possible SPOILERS- Five 'Avengers: Endgame' LEGO Set Pictures
- What Exactly Is DC's 'Year Of The Villain'? ECCC Gossip and Spoilers
- Legion Of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later – to Be a Lot Later Than That
- Arlen Schumer Apologises for San Diego Comic Fest Behaviour – as Well as What Came After
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rob Pereyda, vice president of VIZ Media
- Michael Jantze, creator of The Norm cartoon strip.
- Laurie S. Sutton, writer of The Green Lantern and Star Trek comics.
- Willie Schubert, comic letterer.
- Hector Lima, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Bob Bretall, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world
- Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.