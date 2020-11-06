Arrow, Pokémon GO, Avengers #38 – Daily LITG, 6th of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Pokémon GO and Avengers #38 – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Arrow, Pokémon GO and Avengers #38 – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Rival Marnie Arrives at Good Smile
- Shiny Lugia Raid Guide: Top Counters For Pokémon GO Players
- Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
- How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
- Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
- Transformers Starscream Gets New Hasbro Bumblebee (2018) Figure
- Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
- Venom Crash Lands On Earth With New Hot Toys Figure
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Two "Huge" New Neil Gaiman TV Series To Film In Scotland In 2021
- Providence: A Look Back at Alan Moore's Ultimate Lovecraft Story
- Grant Morrison Has Been Non-Binary For Fifty Years
- Hero Collector DC Comics and Marvel Figurines February 2021 Solicits
- Did House Of X Resurrection Come From Captain Britain?
- Thank FOC It's Thursday and Knock 'Em Dead
- Wolverine As Captain Britain's Abusive Pimp In Marauders #14 Spoilers
- King In Black, Reckless and Last Ronin Top Advance Reorders
- Mighty Morphin Gets Second Print, Dune: House Of Atreides Gets Third
- Mighty Morphin #1 Sells Over 20,000 Less Than Power Rangers #1
One year ago, Kevin Eastman was drawing X-Men
And DC 5G plans were still playing out.
- When Kevin Eastman Draws X-Men
- DC Comics Has a Back-Up Plan For 5G – and It's Called Black Label?
- Why is "Terminator: Dark Fate" Bombing So Hard? [Opinion]
- Earth One Aquaman Being Repurposed by Francis Manapul For DC Comics 5G?
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
- Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Reveals Why the Terminator Franchise is Dead
- Kurt Busiek Announces Marvel, Marvel Snapshots and The Marvels With Alex Ross – Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime
- Is Shirtless Batman Sexier When He Speaks or Stays Silent? Batman #82 [Preview]
- "The Orville" Season 3: Anne Winters Joins Seth MacFarlane Series
- "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
Two years ago, Tom King had worries
And Rick Grimes was getting a movie
- Batman Writer Tom King Says Donald Trump Acts Like an Undercover Agent
- The Walking Dead: AMC to Continue Rick Grimes' Story in Film Series
- The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
- Brie Larson Shares a New Look at Captain Marvel
- Marvel's Final 94-Volume Hardcover Liquidation List for 2018
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Santa Cruz Cómic 2020, Online Event
- Comics & COVID: How The New Normal Is Impacting An Old Art Form, Online Event hosted by Dragon Whisperer Comic with Brad Cook and panelists, Red 5 Comics Editor Joshua Starnes, comic creator Barbara Mendes (Queen of Cosmos Comix), comic book retailer Jen King (Space Cadets and Comic Book Shopping Network), creators Walden Wong and writer/letterer Alex De Luca. All attendees will receive an image of a superhero lair from Walden Wong. 6-7.30pm ET.
- Comic Creators Club – Editorial Meeting, noon-12.45pm ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lara Antal, comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press
- Jeff Pina, graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences.
- Marlin Shoop artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe.
- Jenni Gregory, writer/artist on Dreamwalker, Summoner, Abby's Menagerie, Rocs' Keep, Becky's Alie
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon Go, Arrow and Avengers #38 or what this all means?