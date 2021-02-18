The God Of Light In The King In Black – Daily LITG 18th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
- Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The Walk Closer Error In Pokémon GO Is Getting To Be… A Lot
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
- Funko ECCC Reveals – Transformers, Underdog, One Piece, and More
- Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer Has Died, RIP
- Funko ECCC Reveals – WandaVision, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball
- Funko Announces ECCC Virtual Con 5.0 With Another Lottery System
- Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The Predator Hunts The Marvel Universe In A Series of Variant Covers
- Fantastic Four: Marvel Teases The Wedding of Doctor Doom
- Reptil From Avengers Academy Gets His Own Series – eBay Goes Mad
- Savage Dragon Spins Off North Force Comic, From Erik Larsen
- Afua Richardson Headlines Black Comix Universe Streaming Event
- Attack Peter Prints Jump 100% – How High Will His First Toy Go?
- Pro-Red Skull March? Captain America Wants To Listen To All Americans
- Children Of The Atom and Amazing Spider-Man Top Advance Reorders
- Krakoa Road Trips To Madripoor & Tokyo – Cable #8 and Marauders #18
- Doctor Strange, Asgardian God Vs Donald Blake – And Knull
- Valkyrie's Mr Horse Tells Marvel Readers "Never Trust A Tory"
- ComicConnect Announces Auction Premium Option Change for Sellers
LITG one year ago – DC cancelled Supergirl
And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.
- The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
- Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
- Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
- Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
- DC Cancels Supergirl in May
- World Championship XXVI Decided! – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
- James Tynion IV On How His Batman Will Have "A Lot More Energy" to Tom King's
- How Sonic the Hedgehog's Success Should Pave the Way for the Snyder Cut of Justice League
- The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
- Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tara Ferguson, Comics Marketing Consultant at Vault Comics
- Stephanie Fierman, former SVP, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics
- Mark Bodé, cartoonist, tattooist.
- Jay Allen Sanford, writer for Revolutionary Comics, co-founder of Carnal Comics.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.