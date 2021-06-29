When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder- The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But right now mostly reports and rereports about Zack Snyder's Twitter. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder – The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- When DC Comics Cuts Zack Snyder's Tweet- Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image
- The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
- Red X Revelations In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Speculator Corner: X-Factor #10 Has Massive Impact, End Hellfire Gala
- The Notorious 1950s Moment of Dick Ayers' Manhunt #14, Up for Auction
- The First Look Inside Tom Taylor & Ivan Coello's Marvel Dark Ages
- Every First Appearance in Skybound X From #1 to #5
- Annalise's Special Dish, New Graphic Novel Series By J de laVega
- A Stitch Revealed In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
- Mike Hawthorne Leaves Daredevil for New Pastures
- JJ Abrams' Co-Writer LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood, Boom's Next Big Hit?
- Psycho Pirate's Reality Explodes In Infinite Frontier Secret Files
- Is DC Comics Teasing a New All-Star Squadron Comic Book Series?
LITG one year ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn
When everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- DC Comics Replaces Print Previews With Checklist Posters
- When The Taliban Put A Bounty On The Writer Of Batman
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
- Is Kitty Pryde an External As Well? Is That How She Comes Back?
- Batman Booms, Empyre Slumps in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Rob Pontefract of Forbidden Planet, London.
- Chris D'Lando of ReedPOP and C2E2
- Jenni Scott, comics reference historian, convention organiser.
- Jen Davidson, formerly of Atomic Comics
- Adriano Batista, comics artist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.