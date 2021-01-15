When You Make Reddit's Front Page – The Daily LITG 15th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Dave Bautista, manatees and Donald Trump, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee.
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty
- Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
- Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
- Chris Evans Nearing a Deal to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Marvel Comics Revives Darkhawk With Original Creators In April
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- The Walking Dead Looks Back on Andrea's Two Very Different Journeys
- Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden Expand "Outerverse" Continuity
- Batman #1 CGC 9.4 Goes for Record $2.22 Million at Heritage Auctions
- Multiple Printings From Dark Horse, Boom, Image, Marvel, Scout, Vault
- Captain America Comics 1 CGC 8.5 Heads For Record Territory at Auction
- DC Comics To Publish Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 in March
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Variant Sells for $285
- Nominees For 2020 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics
- Steve Ditko Original Art From Doctor Strange, Hawk & Dove For Auction
- Metropolis Gallery Presents The Batman Art of Sean Gordon Murphy
- Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Is Boom Studios Biggest Ordered Comic Ever
- Maria Llovet's Luna #1 Orders Higher Than Heartbeat AND Faithless
- Scotland Comic Shops Full Lockdown – No Curbside/Click And Collect?
- Where Is The Sideshow Spider-Man and Mary Jane Maquette? Is It Wet?
- Marvel's Punisher Skull Now Used For QAnon Recruitment
- "Crisis" Management: The Flash Met [SPOILER] – Snyder Cut Soon?
- DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
- "This Is Us" S04 "Light and Shs": New Cadowhapters, Surprises [Preview]
- Nightcrawler Gets a Giant-Size X-Men Issue from Jonathan Hickman and Alan Davis in April
- "Highlander" TV Series Star Stan Kirsch (Richie) Passes Away, Age 51
- Taskmaster Gets His Own Series in April… and All He Had to Do Was Murder Maria Hill
- "Wynonna Earp" S04: Emily Andras Shares Episode #401 Title, Writer
- Marvel Sends New Mutants Comics Back to Print After Trailer Drops
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
- Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
- Bad News 'The Orville' Fans- Yes, [SPOILER] Has Exited Fox Series
- Channel 4 Takes Rick And Morty From Netflix in the UK, Will Air and Stream Season 4 Exclusively
- Batman/Flash Heroes In Crisis Crossover Now Called 'The Price' – And Who Killed Robin Anyway?
- Marvel's Age Of X-Man and a Brief History Of Utopian/Dystopian Sexuality (Spoilers)
- 9th Annual Black Comic Book Festival, event by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. The Black Comic Book Festival celebrates the rich tradition of Black comics featuring panel discussions, a cosplay show, and more.
- 2:30 pm ET | #Edcomix: Teaching Hard History Through Comics with Erica Buddington, David Heredia, and Deirdre Hollman
- 4 pm ET| The Comic Book Spectrum: Comics & Advocacy with Vita Ayala, Alitha E. Martinez, Eric Battle, David Walker, and Regine Sawyer
- 5:30 pm ET| MECCAcon presents: Black Animators with Carl Jones, Mad Twiinz, Udeh Brothers, and Maia Crown
- Skybound Comics Vault Live Season 2 Episode 1, 4pm PT. Shawn Kirkham (AKA Big Clutch) will once again be opening the Skybound Vault to bring you some rare CGC graded variants of comics.
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Scott Snyder, writer of Batman, Justice League, American Vampire, Witches and AD.
- Norman Felchle, artist on Spider-Man, Darkhold, Action Comics, Batman, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures.
- Stephen Robson, publisher of Ponent Mon and owner of all things Fanfare.
- Lee Duhig, Chief creative officer at Antarctic Press.
- Jacq Cohen, Director of Marketing, Publicity, and Promotions at Fantagraphics Books.
