When You Make Reddit's Front Page – The Daily LITG 15th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Dave Bautista, manatees and Donald Trump, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Happening today.

Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.

9th Annual Black Comic Book Festival, event by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. The Black Comic Book Festival celebrates the rich tradition of Black comics featuring panel discussions, a cosplay show, and more.

2:30 pm ET | #Edcomix: Teaching Hard History Through Comics with Erica Buddington, David Heredia, and Deirdre Hollman

and 4 pm ET| The Comic Book Spectrum: Comics & Advocacy with Vita Ayala, Alitha E. Martinez, Eric Battle, David Walker, and Regine Sawyer

and 5:30 pm ET| MECCAcon presents: Black Animators with Carl Jones, Mad Twiinz, Udeh Brothers, and Maia Crown

and Skybound Comics Vault Live Season 2 Episode 1, 4pm PT. Shawn Kirkham (AKA Big Clutch) will once again be opening the Skybound Vault to bring you some rare CGC graded variants of comics.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Scott Snyder, writer of Batman, Justice League, American Vampire, Witches and AD.

writer of Batman, Justice League, American Vampire, Witches and AD. Norman Felchle, artist on Spider-Man, Darkhold, Action Comics, Batman, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures.

artist on Spider-Man, Darkhold, Action Comics, Batman, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures. Stephen Robson, publisher of Ponent Mon and owner of all things Fanfare.

publisher of Ponent Mon and owner of all things Fanfare. Lee Duhig, Chief creative officer at Antarctic Press.

Chief creative officer at Antarctic Press. Jacq Cohen, Director of Marketing, Publicity, and Promotions at Fantagraphics Books.

